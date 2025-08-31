"It's always been a question with him": Johnny Manziel raises red flags on Arch Manning after Texas QB's stinker vs. Ohio State

Texas quarterback Arch Manning struggled in the No. 1 Longhorns' 14-7 defeat to No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday. Manning finished the game with 17 completed passes out of 30 for 170 yards with one touchdown and one interception, potentially sabotaging his chances of winning the Heisman Trophy.After Texas' loss to the Buckeyes, former Texas A&amp;M quarterback Johnny Manziel raised some concerns about Manning's readiness to take on the QB1 role with the Longhorns.&quot;This is something that's always been a question with Arch,&quot; Manziel said on the &quot;Nightcap&quot; show on Saturday. &quot;Which is, has he played enough? Has he got enough reps to be able to come in to a game like this and be prepared and ready to go. And today, it didn't look that way.&quot;Manziel explained that Manning showed glimpses of his potential, but needs to be more consistent if he wants to be successful at Texas.Manning committed to Texas in 2023. He redshirted his freshman year and served as the backup to Quinn Ewers last season.Manning started two games last season when Ewers was injured and led Texas to wins in both.The spotlight has been on Manning since he is the nephew of multiple-time Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks, Eli and Payton.Arch Manning and Texas will aim to bounce back vs. San Jose StateTexas QB Arch Manning - Source: ImagnFollowing a defeat to Ohio State in their season opener, Arch Manning and the Longhorns will need to get back on track and win their next game, which is against San Jose State on Saturday.Texas coach Steve Sarkisian defended Manning after the loss to Ohio State, referring to the expectations on the young QB. &quot;For Arch, the expectations were out of control on the outside,&quot; Sarkisian said postgame, according to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports. &quot;I'd say let's finish the book before we judge him. That's one chapter.&quot;Texas was the top-ranked team in the AP Poll at the start of the season. However, another defeat could potentially hamper the Longhorns' chances of making the College Football Playoff.