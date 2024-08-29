“It’s amazing what I do”: Colorado’s Travis Hunter gives air to his unreal playing style

Travis Hunter was one of the best players in the Football Bowl Subdivision last season. The two-way star arrived at Colorado in 2023, following Deion Sanders from Jackson State. Despite the Buffaloes' struggles, he performed amazingly on both sides of the ball.

Hunter is arguably the most versatile player in college football, playing as both cornerback and wide receiver. He won the Paul Hornung Award as the nation’s most versatile player last season while also earning a consensus All-American honor as an all-purpose player.

"Pretty often, people say I can't be real, and it's amazing what I do," Hunter told ESPN.

Despite missing three games in 2023, Travis Hunter was involved in 1,007 plays, 19 more than any other player in the FBS. That included 572 on defense, 412 on offense and 23 on special teams, averaging 119.9 plays per game.

Travis Hunter’s commitment to the game

Travis Hunter’s elite ability on the gridiron came as a result of his commitment to the game and his zeal to get better. This has played a massively in his development in many facets of the game over the years. The two-way star has always had the game in his heart.

"I don't like to party. I don't like to go out," Hunter said. "I barely like talking to people sometimes … I literally wake up, go do my football stuff, get my recovery in and I'm back at home. Football, school, fishing and playing my video game. That's it."

Hunter was the highest-rated prospect in the Class of 2022 and surprisingly committed to an HBCU program. He is anticipated to be one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL draft.

Deion Sanders believes Travis Hunter will play two-way in the NFL

Just like he once was, Deion Sanders sees Travis Hunter becoming a two-way star in the NFL. The Colorado coach believes it would be wise of any franchise that drafts him to maximize his ability on the professional stage.

"If someone's smart, they would start him on one side of the ball and have a package on the other side, whatever the team needs," Sanders said. "But to me, he's the No. 1 as a corner and the No. 1 guy as a receiver. I don't see anybody else in college football better."

Hunter has thrived on both sides of the ball at the collegiate level, and he will hope that transcends to the pros. He has Deion Sanders to give him the necessary guidance to succeed in that aspect.

