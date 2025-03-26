"It's a big bonus to me": Kirby Smart gets candid about maintaining synergy with coaching staff

Kirby Smart might have had a hard time dealing with his playing roster, where athletes often get poached by other teams, but when it comes to his coaching staff, he has no apprehensions. Almost all of the members of his staff are intact and have been with him over the last couple of years.

Ad

Smart claims it plays a major role in player recruitment and building trust with the parents. While speaking to Josh Pate in an interview on Monday, the Georgia coach mentioned how he has been maintaining synergy with the team.

Per Smart, he is lucky that his staff members are willing to choose him over any other offers they receive by the end of every season. One of the biggest reasons he mentions is the inclusivity he brings to the table while making crucial decisions around the program.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

"It's a big bonus to me," Smart said. (24:00) "I mean, I'll spend four years before that change. And you know, you can make positive new ideas and things that I would do the same thing.

"I would give it the preference of the two. I want continuity and retention because the relationships they form with the current players give you a better chance to keep them. Ultimately, those parents are better when you get change-over position coaches.

Ad

"There's always a little bit of lack of communication here or there, and then a kid's more apt to lead the retention of relationships of people. They've been recruiting the sophomores and juniors in high school, they've been recruiting since they were ninth and 10th graders. That carries over."

Kirby Smart will have new QB in 2025 season

After Carson Beck's move to the Miami Hurricanes, Smart will have a new starter for the program this season.

Ad

Looking at their current depth chart, Gunner Stockton is the most likely choice. However, there could be changes, and new players might join since the spring transfer portal opens on April 16.

Smart could use the services of a veteran QB, especially after Georgia had a tumultuous 2024 season and several injuries affected the depth of the playing roster. Nothing less than a national championship could be on the cards, especially after the Bulldogs came close to the title matchup before losing to Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Georgia Bulldogs Fan? Check out the latest Georgia Bulldogs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!