"It's been a big disappointment" - Amid Brent Venables' hot seat rumors, Oklahoma insider dishes on Sooners HC's poor run 

Brent Venables handed Oklahoma its first losing season of the 21st century in his first year at the program in 2022. The coach went on to record another losing season last year following a 10-3 finish in 2023, creating a level of uncertainty around his future in the program.

Insider Eddie Radosevich appeared on the “Crain & Company” podcast on Tuesday to break down the tenure of Venables with Oklahoma and the upcoming season. The On3 analyst expressed disappointment at the Sooners' performance during the 2024 college football season.

“It's really kind of interesting because I think going into this fourth season, obviously, 6-7 in two of the last three years has been a disappointment,” Radosevich said. “It's been a big disappointment for Oklahoma.

“And with everything that went into last year and the move to the SEC and that first run through … Texas getting to a college football semi-final in back-to-back seasons, it's kind of raised the expectations even more than they usually are for Oklahoma football, and it hasn't gone well," he added.

Oklahoma encountered a host of issues last season that prevented it from performing on the field, including poor quarterback performance. Entering the 2025 season on the hot seat, Brent Venables needs to fix these issues next season to ensure the Sooners can get results on the field.

Eddie Radosevich discloses there's a sense of optimism in Brent Venables

While the Sooners didn't finish the 2024 season on an impressive note, Radosevich made it known that there's a sense of optimism in Venables heading into 2025. The coach’s job is undoubtedly on the line, but many believe he's about to get things right.

“I think that there are a lot of people, and obviously so going into this next season, that the expectations and the pressure on Brent Venables to see what his tenure is going to be," Radosevich said. "You've got to win football games.

“But at the same time, there's a certain sense of optimism, a certain level of confidence coming out of the 2024 season that you just wouldn't have expected … when you're looking at coaches on the hot seat going into next year, Brent Venables is certainly in that discussion, but there is a certain level of positivity right now," he added.

A host of moves made by the coach this offseason could be said to have brought about the confidence. He hired Ben Arbuckle as the new offensive coordinator while bringing in quarterback John Mateer, who worked with him at Washington State, via the transfer portal.

Venables is also set to take over the play-calling role on defense next season, igniting some excitement. He gained a reputation in the role during his days as Clemson's defensive coordinator.

