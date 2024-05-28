“It’s a business year” - Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur Sanders explains latest haircut for 2024 college football season

Deion Sanders' son Shedeur Sanders has a new hairstyle before the new 2024 season kicks off. In a video going viral on social media, he explained his latest hairstyle in front of the camera. According to him, the upcoming college football season is a business year for him and the Colorado Buffaloes.

Shedeur has been known for his long hairstyle since his time at Jackson State. He kept the hairstyle when he followed his dad to Boulder in December 2022 and through the 2023 season. But now he chopped them off and explained the reason behind it.

Here is what the Buffaloes quarterback had to say about his latest hairstyle ahead of the 2024 season.

“I like it, bro. You see what I did,” he started the conversation while caressing his hair.

When the person behind the camera asked him to explain to the fans why he chopped his hair off, Shedeur Sanders said:

“Come on, man, it's the business year, man. I handle business, stand on business, everything business, bro.”

Shedeur has a lot of unfinished business as he heads into his final year in college football. He is expected to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft and has already declared his intention of being the first quarterback off the draft board. But for that he will need to improve on his first year in Boulder and make a case for the Heisman trophy.

When Shedeur Sanders got a unique request from a fan

Shedeur Sanders hosted a fan meet event last month, which ended up taking a strange turn. He met an adoring fan at the event who asked him to give an autograph but not on a notebook or memorabilia. The request was to sign his face, and Deion Sanders' son obliged.

“Just about to sign my face,” the fan was heard saying.

The Buffaloes will be looking to improve their 4-8 record from last year, which saw them finish last in the Pac-12. This time, they are part of a much tougher Big 12. Will Shedeur Sanders take care of business and get them to where they want to be before his final bow?