“It’s certainly beat Michigan or bust” - Anonymous Big Ten coach opens up about pressure on Ryan Day’s Ohio State crew for 2024 CFB season

According to an anonymous Big Ten coach, Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day must beat Michigan to keep his job. Day took over as the Buckeyes' head coach in 2018, but his first full season was in 2019.

Since being the head coach, Day has had success as Ohio State made it to the College Football Playoffs in 2019, 2020 and 2022. However, in the past three seasons, the Buckeyes haven't won the Big Ten, losing to Michigan for three years straight.

In regards to that, one anonymous coach told Athlon Sports:

"It’s not national title or bust, but it’s certainly beat Michigan or bust, and the expectation is always to win the league."

Another coach told Athlon Sports:

"Nothing really matters until they can get Michigan off their backs in November. The standards here are higher than anywhere else this season."

Yet another coach commented:

"This is maybe the most talented roster [Ryan] Day has had since he took over."

In the transfer portal, Ohio State landed Will Howard, Julian Sayin, Caleb Downs and Quinshon Judkins to strengthen its roster.

Ryan Day shares expectations for 2024 Ohio State Buckeyes

After landing several impact players in the transfer portal, Ohio State is one of the favorites to win the national championship. The first goal for Day and the Buckeyes is to defeat Michigan at home to snap its three-game losing streak.

Day said on the "Late Kick with Josh Pate" podcast last week:

"I have this vision in my head of us holding up the national championship or celebrating against the team up North and everyone in Buckeye Nation, 12 million strong, singing the fight song."

The Buckeyes are currently a 10-point favorite to defeat Michigan on Nov. 30 in the final regular season game for both teams, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ohio State will open its 2024 college football season at home on Aug. 31 at Akron. The Buckeyes have notable games against Michigan State, Iowa, Oregon, Nebraska and Penn State.