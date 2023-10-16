"It's a complete package man"- Deion Sanders doppelganger steals spotlight on this year's SNL after Colorado thrashed by Stanford in a close matchup

Colorado fans were left in shock at Folsom Field when Deion Sanders and his revamped Buffs lost to the Stanford Cardinal. And it wasn't just any loss. The Colorado Buffaloes were up by 29 points in the first half, just to blow the lead and lose 43-46 in 2 OTs.

Coach Prime was looking forward to leading Colorado to another victory over Stanford after their win against Arizona State in week 6. But the heroics of kicker Joshua Karthy and WR Elic Ayomanor helped Stanford pull off the largest comeback victory in the program's history.

Now, Deion Sanders is continuing to feel the aftereffects of losing to a team that had a 1-4 record prior to the game. The moment became so viral that even SNL came up with a hilarious skit depicting Sanders on their weekend update.

In the skit, actor Kenan Thompson played the role of Deion Sanders, dressing up in a white Colorado hoodie along with Coach Prime's signature sunglass look. He was accompanied by NBC anchor Colin Jost, who fielded questions for Thompson who had hilarious responses in Coach Prime's style.

At the beginning of the comedy sketch, the Deion Sanders doppelganger was riding high on the 3-0 start, before going 4-3 after their loss to Stanford. Thompson's hilarious Sanders-like take on this echoed a roar of laughter from the audience.

"Colin, look at me man. What about me makes you think that I care about what you think about me? You don't understand that my team has it all man. Coaching? Genius. Offense? Explosive. Defense? Trying. It's a complete package man," Thompson said.

Jost then further went on to talk about how the Buffs lost their game to Stanford by blowing their huge 29-point lead. Thompson had another pretty cheeky and funny answer to that question.

"Wasn't that crazy? We went up 29 to nothing at the half, so I went home and fell asleep. I woke up this morning as shocked as anyone. Nobody's perfect."

The fictitious Coach Prime then went on to ask the host to name undefeated teams in the season so far, which Jost did without a lot of trouble. The host then went on to talk about the fake Prime's coaching journey and how it began at Jackson State.

"You know, I truly believe God called me there, and he said 'This is your destiny,'" Thompson stated.

Jost replied by talking about how he then left for Colorado after a three-year stint. In reply, Prime's doppelganger had another funny answer to this.

"Because God called me again and was like 'My bad'. And then he showed me the promised land of Colorado. I had these visions Colin, a place where there was white people. Like, every single person was white. Not many people know this, but Colorado is an HWCU, or historically white college."

The loss to Stanford comes as a big blow to the confidence of Deion Sanders and his team. Ever since he joined the program as the head coach, the expectations from him have been through the roof.

Apart from this, Deion Sanders is one of the most well-known figures out there. So his presence alone has been bringing in a lot of business for the program in terms of marketing and celebrities attending their football games. But is Coach Prime slowly losing the initial shine he had at the beginning of the season?

Deion Sanders made an appearance on the SNL show back in 1995

Back when Deion Sanders was still playing in the NFL, he was himself a part of the program back in 1995. This was a few weeks after he won the Super Bowl XXIX with the San Francisco 49ers and arguably had the best season of his NFL career.

Colorado next go against the UCLA Bruins. Can Deion Sanders help his team recuperate and move on?