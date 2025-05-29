"It's not cool" - Coach Prime's son Shedeur Sanders affected by lesser interaction with father after Browns selection

Former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was selected by the Cleveland Browns at No. 144 in April. He is competing with other quarterbacks and has been putting in serious work to rise above the rest.

Shedeur has long shared a close connection with his father, Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime. It was evident in their relationship that has been public since he followed his father from Jackson State to Colorado.

On Wednesday’s episode of his “2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders” show, he was asked whether he has been talking to his dad since getting drafted.

“Sometimes,” Sanders said (11:15). “Like, I haven’t really been talking to anybody, bro. Like, for real. And that’s not cool, you know? That’s not cool, but I’ve been at the facility all day. And when it’s time for me to get home. I’m ready to lay down, go over my plays and study my plays and lay down. So, you know, I talk to everybody like every other day.”

Insider not convinced about Cleveland Browns’ strategy for Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns have a crowded and competitive quarterback room this offseason, with four players vying for the starting job. Veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett are the consensus contenders to take the field in Week 1, while rookies Dillo Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders are expected to begin the season on the bench.

However, not everyone agrees that this is the way things should be, including ESPN’s Tony Rizzo.

“The plan is flawed," Rizzo said on Wednesday. "You know what they’re doing in New York? They’re getting Jaxson Dart ready to start. You know what they’re doing in Tennessee? They’re getting Cam Ward ready to start. Shedeur is an afterthought. A young quarterback needs the team to commit to him with everything.

"The offense, the coaching, the players around him. They work him in slowly, there's a ramp up. ... He’s not getting any of this. He’s got to claw his way through three guys before he gets that chance.”

While the season is still months away, and training camp could bring surprises, the odds appear stacked against Sanders. However, with time on his side, the former Colorado star may carve out a role in Cleveland’s starting roster.

