“It’s a crazy conference”: Josh Pate uses Arizona State and Texas Tech to illustrate Big 12’s parity 

The Big 12 was one of the closest conferences in college football in 2024 with four teams finishing tied in conference record and seven schools still fighting for a championship game berth in the last week of the regular season.

College football analyst Josh Pate believes things could turn chaotic again in 2025. The insider pointed out that there are a couple of teams that will have a lot of production returning to their roster next season.

“Over in the Big 12," Pate said. "Got to like what you are looking at with Arizona State and Texas Tech. Arizona State is the number two team in returning production according to Bill Connelly, Texas Tech is number four… It’s a crazy conference.

“It’s a very randomized, " Pate added. "And variance laden conference in the Big 12, but there are some themes, there are some threads woven in, that could be a little as to who's going to make a run here.”

Returning production is a stat based on the number of returning snaps for a team, which means the Sun Devils and Red Raiders will be among the most experienced teams in the nation.

Arizona State Sun Devils lost Cam Skattebo to the NFL Draft, but they will still have quarterback San Leavitt and standout wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, along with a lot of returning pieces from their Big 12 championship roster. Unlike last year, when they stunned everyone in the conference, they will be considered front runners in 2025.

Texas Tech Red Raiders were one of the most active teams in the transfer portal. With 11 four-star transfers, 247 Sports ranked the Red Raiders as the third team in the portal. Their defensive front benefitted the most, with Romello Height, Lee Hunter and Skyler Gill-Howard transferring to Lubbock.

Big 12 runner-up adds running backs coach

Big 12 runner-up Iowa State announced Thursday that former North Dakota State offensive coordinator Jake Landry will join the team as running backs coach.

Landry spent one season with the Bison after serving as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at St. Thomas in the Pioneer Football League for two years. He helped the Tommies transition from Division III to FCS football.

The Cyclones' rushing attack will be led by junior Carson Hansen, who ran for 752 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024. He capped off the season with an 82-yard, two-touchdown performance against Miami in the Pop Tarts Bowl.

