"It's a crime": Josh Pate pours cold water on Carson Beck-led Miami Hurricanes' ACC title hopes despite strong roster

College football analyst Josh Pate offered a grim view of the ACC championship prospects of Carson Beck's Miami in the coming season. The Canes’ schedule will be a major hurdle in the team's quest for a conference title this season, according to Pate's analysis.

Ad

The Canes were only a little bit short of making the playoffs last season. However, their chances are looking more likely in 2025, following a strong offseason. With an offense led by one of college football's most talented and proven quarterbacks, Carson Beck, expectations are high for Mario Cristobal's team.

However, Pate explained that they face a tougher schedule than last season on the Monday's episode of his "College Football Show."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“The schedule is way different this year than it was last year," Pate said (3:40). "Last year it was really workable and they fumbled it a little bit. This year they've got Notre Dame and Florida in out of conference play and I think those are two top-ten caliber teams… it is a crime what the schedule makers did to them with their by-weeks.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

According to a recent ESPN projection, the Miami Hurricanes have a 46.3% chance of making the playoffs. Furthermore, the projection gives them a 2.7% chance of winning the national championship.

Carson Beck's transfer and expectations for replacing Cam Ward

Miami's impressive run last season was notably influenced by the presence of 2025 No. 1 draft pick, Cam Ward. Replacing Ward was one of the biggest tasks for Cristobal going into the off-season. The solution came in the transfer of battle-hardened Carson Beck from Georgia.

Ad

Beck witnessed Georgia's back-to-back natty wins from the shadows as a backup quarterback before taking the baton in 2023 and 2024. With that wealth of experience, it is expected that he will be just the right fit to replace a figure like Ward in Miami's offense.

Probably better than anyone else, Carson Beck has himself described how he came to the decision of transferring to Miami.

“I think a big part of obviously why I came to Miami was the offensive fit, the schematic fit with Coach Cristobal’s vision and the culture that he’s built here," Beck said (per SI). "Coach [Shannon] Dawson as the offensive coordinator that fit with him, too. The relationship has to be built there between the offensive coordinator and a quarterback but obviously seeing success from guys like [Cam Ward] is a huge thing.”

Beck will be tested early in the season with an explosive opener against Notre Dame on Aug. 31.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More