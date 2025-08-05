"It's a crime": Josh Pate pours cold water on Carson Beck-led Miami Hurricanes' ACC title hopes despite strong roster

College football analyst Josh Pate offered a grim view of the ACC championship prospects of Carson Beck's Miami in the coming season. The Canes’ schedule will be a major hurdle in the team's quest for a conference title this season, according to Pate's analysis.
The Canes were only a little bit short of making the playoffs last season. However, their chances are looking more likely in 2025, following a strong offseason. With an offense led by one of college football's most talented and proven quarterbacks, Carson Beck, expectations are high for Mario Cristobal's team.
However, Pate explained that they face a tougher schedule than last season on the Monday's episode of his "College Football Show."
“The schedule is way different this year than it was last year," Pate said (3:40). "Last year it was really workable and they fumbled it a little bit. This year they've got Notre Dame and Florida in out of conference play and I think those are two top-ten caliber teams… it is a crime what the schedule makers did to them with their by-weeks.”
According to a recent ESPN projection, the Miami Hurricanes have a 46.3% chance of making the playoffs. Furthermore, the projection gives them a 2.7% chance of winning the national championship.
Carson Beck's transfer and expectations for replacing Cam Ward
Miami's impressive run last season was notably influenced by the presence of 2025 No. 1 draft pick, Cam Ward. Replacing Ward was one of the biggest tasks for Cristobal going into the off-season. The solution came in the transfer of battle-hardened Carson Beck from Georgia.
Beck witnessed Georgia's back-to-back natty wins from the shadows as a backup quarterback before taking the baton in 2023 and 2024. With that wealth of experience, it is expected that he will be just the right fit to replace a figure like Ward in Miami's offense.
Probably better than anyone else, Carson Beck has himself described how he came to the decision of transferring to Miami.
“I think a big part of obviously why I came to Miami was the offensive fit, the schematic fit with Coach Cristobal’s vision and the culture that he’s built here," Beck said (per SI). "Coach [Shannon] Dawson as the offensive coordinator that fit with him, too. The relationship has to be built there between the offensive coordinator and a quarterback but obviously seeing success from guys like [Cam Ward] is a huge thing.”
Beck will be tested early in the season with an explosive opener against Notre Dame on Aug. 31.