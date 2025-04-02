"It's very different to be a leader": CFB Insider contends Bryce Underwood has an advantage over Mikey Keene

Bryce Underwood’s commitment to Michigan has brought new optimism to the Wolverines, especially after the team had difficulties with the quarterback position last season. With Underwood joining the team alongside Mikey Keene, a transfer from Fresno State, Michigan has strong competition at QB for the starting job.

There have been talks that Underwood would be the QB1 in Ann Arbor when the Wolverines take the field in the fall. Keene hasn’t joined spring practices yet, so the team is mainly working with Underwood and Jadyn Davis.

According to On3’s J.D. PicKell on Wednesday, this is important because Underwood is getting a chance to learn the playbook quickly and get up to speed with college football.

The other important part is that this gives Underwood a chance to grow as a leader of the team during practice. He also noted another opportunity for the QB.

“Win the team over," PicKell said on Wednesday. "To be the guy in the huddle. That’s not saying Mikey Keene is not a leader from the sideline or whatever he’s doing during springtime right now, but it’s very different to be a leader in the huddle.”

Sherrone Moore on Bryce Underwood vs. Mikey Keene

Although Mikey Keene has experience at the collegiate level, Bryce Underwood has pleased people with his skills during practice, showing great athleticism and a strong arm, according to college football insider Pete Nakos.

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore said that the QB is adjusting well to college.

“It’s been good,” Moore said on March 24, via On3. “Adjusting to things and doing things a little bit different, but he’s (Bryce Underwood" done well. He works his tail off, he’s in here late, in here early.”

He also talked about Keene’s experience.

“He’s played the most snaps in college football on our team," Moore said. "Over 2,000 something snaps. A guy that’s played a lot of football. Understands the moments, understands the big moments. Understands what it takes to be really good. He’s been a great addition to our football program.”

The QB competition between the two is expected to continue through the offseason. Moore said the decision will be based on who can make the most plays and who commands the team well.

Time will tell who between the two will headline the Spring Game on April 19.

