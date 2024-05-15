"It's difficult, disruptive and harmful" - Jim Phillips after high-level meetings over FSU & Clemson lawsuit amid ACC fallout rumors

The Atlantic Coast Conference fallout seems to be continuing and it will be interesting to see how things wind up. ACC commissioner Jim Phillips believes the conference could suffer because of what is going on.

Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger tweeted on X that Jim Phillips addressed reporters after conference meetings. He discussed how he is displeased with the path the Clemson Tigers and Florida State Seminoles have gone down.

"It's difficult, disruptive and harmful. But that's the world we live in. We'll let the legal folks handle it," Philps said.

Both schools are in separate legal battles. Both are suing the conference as they attempt to leave. However, the Grant of Rights and exit fees are estimated at $572 million, and the schools are unhappy about that.

What do Jim Phillips's comments mean for the health of the ACC?

The ACC is struggling as it is on the same path the Pac-12 was a few years ago. However, with ACC commissioner Jim Phillips's comments, it is clear that the conference is unhappy with how things have been going.

He cannot speak on a current legal battle, and if he does, that could be a troubling sign. However, it is clear that Phillips is not happy with the situation as it is unfolding how he called the situation "disruptive and harmful".

The health of the ACC is not in great shape as two of the top programs in the conference want to explore their options. Furthermore, the media rights deal isn't at par with the remaining Power Four.

Teams want more money, and the Grant of Rights restricts them from leaving the conference. Jim Phillips has to figure out how to keep the schools happy while keeping the conference and media partners happy.