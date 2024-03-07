"It's a disaster" - $14M worth Lane Kiffin echoes retired Alabama HC Nick Saban's thoughts regarding negative impact of NIL on college football

Lane Kiffin has done a magnificent job of revitalizing the Ole Miss Rebels program since taking over as head coach. While he used the transfer portal to help build the roster, Kiffin recently backed Nick Saban that 'name, image and likeness' and the transfer portal have negatively impacted college football.

Speaking to Andy Staples of On3 Sports, the Rebels coach said:

"I also said to make sure you understand I’m not complaining about it. And I’m not sitting here complaining and not using it. It just probably sounds strange to a lot of people for me to say the disaster when we’re out there — some would say — maximizing it as well as you can and as well as anybody. But to me, that tells you how much of a disaster it is. Even though it benefits us, I’m still telling you it’s a disaster even though it benefits us at Ole Miss a lot."

Kiffin noted that he has to think outside the box in order to succeed before adding:

"You had this other side saying ‘This is ridiculous. The players shouldn’t be paid. This is going to go away.’ There was a lot of that. A lot of coaches and administrators thought this is going to go away. From the beginning, I said it may, but it’s going to be a long time from now before it goes away. If you sit around and wait for it to go away, you’re going to be out of a job as an AD or a coach. And your football program is going to be really bad." [h/t On3 Sports]

Lane Kiffin shared that the transfer portal and name, image and likeness deals have changed his approach to recruiting. He noted that he may lean towards a young transfer prospect over a high school prospect as the latter may leave when things get tough. The Rebels coach added that he may also pass on a prospect who is demanding as much money as four other SEC starters.

How did Lane Kiffin suggest fixing the 'disaster'?

Lane Kiffin proposed a fix to what he labeled as a disaster in the sport. Speaking to Andy Staples of On3 Sports, the Ole Miss Rebels coach stated:

"I would get some structure around it to make them employees so they have real contracts that everyone can see. So you know what the market and people can't say 'I have this' or 'I'm making this.' Then there would be revenue sharing involved, so it would be more equal what they're getting. And then there would be a cap." [h/t On3 Sports]

It remains to be seen if college athletics will eventually turn to a more structured pay system. For now, however, Lane Kiffin and other coaches will continue to operate in what is seemingly trending towards becoming a free-for-all system.