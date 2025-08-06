"It's done nothing to slow down NIL": Penn State HC James Franklin shares blunt review on revenue sharing in college football

Penn State coach James Franklin shared his take on the new revenue-sharing model in college athletics during Monday’s episode of “Ross Tucker Football Podcast.” The discussion centered around the $2.8 billion House v. NCAA settlement in June, which allows schools to directly pay athletes up to $20.5 million per year starting this year.

While this new model introduces a soft salary cap, Franklin said that it hasn’t really changed the game when it comes to competition or slowing down NIL activity.

“All we did was take $20 million and give that to the players in revenue sharing,” Franklin said (Timestamp: 11:00). “But it's done nothing to slow down the NIL.”

He mentioned that schools can still offer additional NIL money (possibly through third-party NIL deals) beyond the cap, which means the arms race in recruiting and player compensation is still going strong and well-funded programs still have a competitive edge there.

“So if you're wanting to compete at the very, very highest level consistently, you're still having to compete in these areas. No different than before we had revenue sharing in the cap,” Franklin said.

James Franklin on his 11 years leading Penn State

James Franklin sat down with the “Big Ten Network” crew on Tuesday for a preseason camp special on campus. Coming off a strong 2024 campaign, where Penn State finished 13-3 and reached the College Football Playoff semifinal, Franklin was asked to reflect on his first 11 years leading the program.

“I’m proud of it, all right?” Franklin said. “And what I mean by that is, you guys know, when we got to Penn State, it looked a little bit different, obviously. One of the best programs historically. But, there was a rough patch. And you know, to think about what we’ve been able to do, the consistency that we’ve been able to do.

"The number of players that have gone on and done special things, and then obviously the excitement for this season. So I’m just, I’m really proud of it all. The coaching staff we’ve put together, how the facilities have changed since we’ve arrived, all of it. Because in today’s college football, it all matters.”

James Franklin's program will open its 2025 season at home against Nevada on Aug. 30.

