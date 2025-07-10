"It's not even close": Cade Klubnik shares unique perks of choosing Clemson in EA Sports College Football 26

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik is one of the top-rated players in EA Sports College Football 26, with a 92 overall rating. That puts him at the top of the quarterback rankings in the game, tied with LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier and Penn State’s Drew Allar.

On Thursday, in collaboration with EA Sports, Clubnik shared a video on Instagram, highlighting why fans should pick his program in the game.

"Why Clemson? You like to win? Because the fun is in the winning," Klubnik said. "We have the best fanbase, the best stadium and the best entrance in college football. It’s not even close. So go with that.

"Great jerseys, elite receivers, drop back at QB. You’re gonna have time. You’ve got a great offensive line. Whenever you’re playing defense, we’ve got a great D-line, so, you’ll be able to get some sacks."

Speaking from the perspective of someone who’s played the game extensively, Klubnik added:

"So, if I’m on defense, I’m playing as a D-end, linebacker, something like that, to be able to blitz a lot. You gotta sack the QB, right? So, man, it’s the team you wanna be playing on."

CFB analyst on why Cade Klubnik is the top quarterback

This year, Cade Klubnik is being seen as a Heisman contender. However, before the 2024 season, not many people were high on the quarterback. Clemson had just finished a disappointing 2023 campaign, missing 10 wins for the first time since 2010.

Klubnik’s numbers that year were decent, 2,844 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions, but he had failed to meet the lofty expectations set when he took over DJ Uiagalelei as a five-star recruit.

But after the 2024 season, the consensus changed. Klubnik came through in critical plays and threw for 3,649 yards and 36 touchdowns, with six interceptions. He also added 463 rushing yards and seven TDs.

Because of that, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy named Klubnik his top quarterback heading into the new season.

"I’m going to go with Cade Klubnik," McElroy said on “Get Up” on Thursday. “It’s a bit of a projection because this is a guy that, two years ago, had the weight of the world, the expectations on his shoulders in the first year as a full-time starter, and it wasn’t good.

"It wasn’t great. It got better as the season went along, but it really wasn’t very good throughout the course of the entire season.

"But last year, what a jump he made. He was fantastic. Now, I think the sky’s the limit with a veteran receiving corps and a really good offensive line.”

Cade Klubnik and Clemson will start their season on Aug. 30 against LSU at home.

