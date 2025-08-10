"It’s extremely difficult" - Paul Finebaum pours cold water on Ryan Day and Ohio State's chance to win back-to-back National Championship

The Ohio State Buckeyes are coming into this season as the defending national champions. However, their journey to win the championship was not perfect, with the Buckeyes losing to both Oregon and arch-rivals Michigan during the Big Ten regular season.

Ad

Despite the setbacks from last season, the Buckeyes are still labelled as one of the favorites to win the national championship this season, albeit having a slightly weaker roster.

Veteran college football analyst Paul Finebaum does not believe that Ohio State can repeat the feat this year. He said on Friday's edition of The Paul Finebaum Show:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"There are so many things to like about Ohio State, but right now, I don’t think they will (win the national championship). I think it’s extremely difficult to do that. The weight of the previous season is almost insurmountable… I think they’ll get back to the playoffs, but my sense is they won’t make it to the national championship game.”

Ad

Trending

Ohio State will likely be one of the stronger teams in the Big Ten this season. The Buckeyes feature a roster of future stars, such as running back James Peoples and quarterback Julian Sayin, alongside players who were pivotal to their national championship win last season.

Caleb Downs and Jeremiah Smith are just two of these players who are expected to build on what they did in 2024.

However, as coach Ryan Day found out last year, Ohio State is still beatable. Their defeat to rivals Michigan in week 14, who struggled for most of the season, kept them out of the Conference championship game, something that Ohio State will want to reach this year.

Ad

Luckily for Day and the Buckeyes, the defeat to Michigan turned into motivation for the College Football Playoff. Despite winning the national championship, an improvement is a must if Ohio State is to defend its title.

Has Ryan Day confirmed who will be Ohio State's Quarterback?

Ohio State's quest for back-to-back titles may be dealt a massive blow after week one. They face the number one-ranked Texas Longhorns in what will be Arch Manning's first games as the long-term starter for Texas.

Ad

However, the Longhorns are not the only program with a new quarterback.

The Buckeyes have had a contest for most of the off-season between Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz. Ryan Day has not announced who will be leading the Buckeyes in this game, and the comments he made this week to the Big Ten Network do not reveal a specific name.

"I'd like to see them continue to compete throughout this week, maybe into next week. But you'd like to have an idea of who that guy's going to be for at least a couple of weeks heading into the first game."

Ad

While Day has not officially announced anything, many fans and analysts see Julian Sayin as the starting quarterback for Ohio State this year.

Sayin is a top-rated prospect who spent a year as the backup to Will Howard last year. He is the strongest quarterback on the roster, and Day not officially naming him as their quarterback may not help them in their preparations to beat Texas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ben Tredinnick Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.



Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.



Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.



He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.



A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.



When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat. Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place