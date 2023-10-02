"It's a family affair" - Coach Prime's daughter Shelomi Sanders makes bold claims while sitting on Colorado's throne during Week 5

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes endured another tough week. They went down fighting in a 48-41 loss to the No. 8 USC Trojans at home on Saturday. But Coach Prime's daughter Shelomi Sanders isn't deterred by it at all.

Shelomi has, in fact, made a bold claim about Colorado (3-2) while wearing a Buffaloes jersey. Instagram itself shared a photo of Deion Sanders' daughter from the Week 5 game at Folsom Field while reigning supreme on CU's turnover throne.

So what exactly did Shelomi Sanders claim about the Buffaloes on social media?

The Instagram official account shared a photo of Shelomi. It called the Colorado Buffaloes' game against the USC Trojans a family affair. That's an apt description of the situation in Boulder.

Shelomi re-shared the photo on Instagram, reaffirming the bold claim made in the caption.

She isn't wrong though. The Colorado games draw almost every member of the Sanders clan to the stadium. And Shelomi is herself connected deeply with the University of Colorado's sports program as a student. She is an athlete like her father and brothers.

Shelomi Sanders is an NCAA athlete

Like most of the family of Deion Sanders, Shelomi is an athlete. She started her journey in college basketball as a member of the Jackson State Tigers. This year, she has switched to Colorado along with her father and two brothers, Shilo Sanders and Shedeur Sanders.

Shelomi's father is proud to see his three kids excelling in their sports so close to him. In a recent interview, he talked about the dedication his daughter has shown to the basketball program.

According to Sanders, Shelomi practices on her own so many times as they have round-the-clock gym access. He also praised the Buffaloes basketball program and its coach.

So, the Sanders clan has made Colorado a family affair.

The hype around the football program is more than ever, even with their recent fightback against the Trojans.

Where can Deion Sanders take his team? How will Shelomi fit into the Buffaloes' basketball program?