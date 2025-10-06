“It's not his fault”: Heisman star Johnny Manziel defends Arch Manning with blunt assesment after Florida loss

Arch Manning’s Texas fell 29-21 to Florida on Saturday, and former Texas A&amp;M quarterback Johnny Manziel seized the opportunity to speak on his longtime rivals. The Week 6 defeat marked Texas’ second loss of the 2025 season, knocking the Longhorns completely out of this week’s AP Top 25.The result is ironic, as Texas began the season ranked No. 1 in the preseason polls, with Manning viewed as a leading Heisman contender. However, Manziel was quick to defend the Texas quarterback despite the disappointing season.“I've been critical of him and I've said certain things,” Manziel said on the &quot;Nightcap Show” on Sunday. &quot;And it's not his fault. His last name is what it is. It's not his fault that people were clamoring for him last year with Quinn Ewers.”As the grandson of Archie and nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning, Arch entered the season under immense expectations. The Texas QB1 hasn’t lived up to the buzz yet, but Manziel understands his situation.“He is a young kid that is developing under a very good coach in a program that has potential,” Manziel said. “At the end of the day for Arch, these are growing pains a year for him as a sophomore.“He can come back in two years and be a great quarterback and have a great career and do what he needs to do and be a Texas legend. But for right now, this team- the preseason number one- they're not that team that we thought they were.”In the loss to Florida, Manning completed 16 of 29 passes (55.2%) for 263 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, while being sacked six times.Steve Sarkisian defends Arch Manning following Week 6 lossIn the Week 6 loss, Arch Manning recorded season highs in interceptions and sacks, and his completion percentage also marked his second-lowest of the year.Texas is looking to rebound in next week’s game against Oklahoma, and Steve Sarkisian came to his quarterback’s defense after the Week 6 loss.“I thought he competed his heart out, you know,” Sarkisian said (via On3). “Again, our entire team did. I think most people thought we were probably dead and gone, and we fought all the way back. We had a chance there at the end.“He’ll learn that stuff, and that’s part of the process of growing and developing as a young quarterback. But, proud of his competitive spirit. Made some big-time plays for us. I’m sure there’s going to be a few other plays he’d love to have back, but don’t question his heart at all.”Texas has five-star quarterback Dia Bell committed to the 2026 class.