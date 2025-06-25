"It’s finally time to get paid" - Kirby Smart's new commit drops surprising statement after picking Georgia over rivals Florida

Three-star edge rusher Corey Howard committed to Georgia's 2026 class on Tuesday. The Valdosta High School, Georgia, chose Kirby Smart's Bulldogs over Florida.

“Been working a long time it’s finally time to get paid, but still got a long way to go," Howard told On3's Hayes Fawcett.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound prospect is a threat on the field due to his wide range of pass rush techniques. He is the No. 100 edge rusher in the 2026 class and the No. 121 recruit in Georgia, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Howard is the third recruit from Valdosta to join Georgia, following defensive lineman Gabe Harris and safety Todd Robinson. His decision also gives the Bulldogs their second edge rusher commitment in two days, coming right after four-star prospect Khamari Brooks’ pledge on Monday.

Smart’s 2026 class is up to 20 commitments and ranks sixth in the nation. The class is headlined by five-star quarterback Jared Curtis.

Corey Howard shares the reasons behind his commitment to Georgia

Corey Howard made his official visit to Georgia during the June 13-15 weekend and returned less than a week later for a private workout at one of the Bulldogs' elite camps. With him on board, Kirby Smart has 12 in-state commitments for the 2026 cycle and 10 total pledges in June.

"I chose Georgia because they are the best at developing players,” Howard told On3 following his commitment. “I also love the coaches, their style of defense and how they play in the SEC.”

Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott and outside linebacker coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe were in constant touch with Howard and made him feel wanted. Scott already has a clear plan for Howard.

“He just sees me being one of those next guys up that he had previously to go to the league,” Howard told Dawg Nation. “He sees that he can work with me, and I want to be that body and his next project that he can send to the NFL. I’m looking to go there, learn, go play, and be the best.”

Meanwhile, Georgia may soon add another commitment, as four-star running back Jae Lamar is expected to choose between Georgia and Miami on Wednesday.

