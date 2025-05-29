"It’s finally his time": Steve Sarkisian promotes Arch Manning hype while making a public request

The Arch Manning hype at Austin is getting out of bounds as the 2025 season inches closer. Head coach Steve Sarkisian claims a major part of this limelight is due to the brand that Texas has created in college football, and likewise, Manning’s presence has drawn more spotlight toward the program.

While speaking at the 2025 SEC meetings, Sarkisian mentioned that Manning should be allowed his privacy and the undue attention might hinder his progress as the 21-year-old looks to start for the program in the 2025 season.

Last year, the gunslinger only had limited opportunities to start for the team, when Quinn Ewers was recovering from injury. Out of the two starts, he completed 41 of 60 attempts for 583 yards and recorded four touchdowns while only throwing two interceptions.

What stood out was his ability to rush deep down the field, something that was missing in his uncles Eli and Peyton Manning’s gameplays. In his limited time, young Manning rushed for 29 yards and even scored a touchdown.

“Arch is a great player, but I hope for everybody here that we don’t get too far ahead of ourselves,” Sarkisian said to reporters on Tuesday. "Let’s let this guy go play this year. Let’s let him have fun in finally getting his opportunity as the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns. It’s been a lifelong dream for this guy to do this.

"I know some of you have seen the videos of him as a kid wearing the Longhorn jersey and talking about playing for Texas. It’s finally his time and I hope he can just have the opportunity to enjoy it and enjoy it the right way."

Arch Manning will look to build his NFL draft stock

Heading into 2025 season, the youngster will have multiple opportunities to prove himself. Especially when it comes to building his NFL draft stock. Former Longhorn Quinn Ewers has left a big void in the program and now it's time for Manning to fill his shoes.

Last season, he racked up 939 passing yards for nine touchdowns while throwing for only two interceptions. Manning will be eligible for the 2026 NFL draft. And if he wishes to spend some more time at Austin, he could return for one more season.

During the 2024 Peach Bowl, he made his intentions clear about not transferring or leaving Texas and wants to enjoy his time at Austin as much as he can.

