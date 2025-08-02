"It’s frustrating": Arkansas HC Sam Pittman reveals tough phase during a serious hip surgery after 2024

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has given an update on his health condition after undergoing hip surgery following the conclusion of the 2024 season.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Pittman, who is still recovering from the surgery, said:

"It’s frustrating when you can’t do what you want to do. I mean, it’s frustrating. And guys, to be honest with you coaching getting off a cart, it’s not the same as being right next to (the players on the sideline). It’s just not. So yeah, I feel good... I wouldn’t feel as good if I didn’t feel as good about the team. I feel really good because I feel good about the team.”

The concerns about Pittman's health started during the 2024 season, when he was seen walking with a noticeable limp.

He was even forced to coach the Razorbacks game against the Missouri Tigers from a box away from the sidelines.The potential risk of an uneven ground caused by poor weather was the reason why Pittman did this, not because of a sudden deterioration in his condition.

The surgery was something that Pittman and Arkansas had known about for the entirety of the 2024 season, but he was able to coach the Razorbacks to a six-win season in the SEC. This included a win over the then-ranked Tennessee Volunteers, a team that would go on to make the College Football Playoff.

What does Sam Pittman think of the Arkansas team this year?

Sam Pittman has also given an update on where he thinks the Arkansas roster is faring one month before the season begins. Pittman's comments were shared by On3's Grant Grubbs in an article on Saturday.

"I really do (feel good about depth). I think there’s a difference in what the public may know, what y’all may know at times, and what we know. So, I really do like our depth. I think we’ve had more depth than I’ve had since I’ve been here. Therefore, when you have more depth, you have more competition. I really like this team.”

Pittman will want his side to improve on their six wins from last year.

However, there have been numerous predictions from the media in the build-up to the season that say that Arkansas is going to struggle and be one of the worst-performing teams in the SEC.

Sam Pittman will hope to prove them wrong.

