“It’s about fundamentals”: Mike Gundy shuts down NIL excuse after Oklahoma State’s 69-3 meltdown vs. Dan Lanning's Oregon

Oregon State football head coach Mike Gundy is not subscribing to NIL narratives as an excuse for his team’s embarrassing 69-3 loss to Oregon. The Cowboys coach had commented on the Ducks’ NIL budget prior to the game, suggesting the sheer size gave them an advantage.

However, following the game, Gundy has clarified that his team’s performance had more to do with fundamentals than the disparity in NIL spending. He said:

“First of all, when I made that comment, I was complimenting Oregon for what they had done. Secondly, which I said later in the week, we have made commitments too. We need to be better and fundamentally sound. That is really what it comes down to. Sometimes you are going to play people who can run away from you. Then, we need to look at that and see where we are. We didn’t play good enough with the systems we had and execute to put ourselves in that position.”

Oklahoma State struggled in offense, creating almost nothing throughout the game on Saturday. Quarterback Zane Flores completed 7-of-19 passes for 67 yards and two interceptions. Kalib Hicks led the Cowboys in rushing, covering 63 yards on 14 carries.

Similarly, Mike Gundy’s side stood no chance defensively, as it gave up 631 yards of total offense to the Ducks. Oregon averaged 10.2 yards per play in an absolutely dominant offensive display.

Mike Gundy praises Oregon after massive defeat to the Ducks

Mike Gundy was unequivocal in his praise for the Oregon Ducks following his team’s defeat at their hands on Saturday. Gundy spoke to the press following the game, admitting the obvious that the Ducks were the better team. He said:

“I think they are pretty good. I said a week ago that they are a good team; there is no reason to deny it. There is nothing wrong with saying the teams you are playing are good.”

Gundy went on analyzing the Ducks’ strengths, adding:

“They have a lot of skill, speed, and they are very big up front on both sides of the ball. They are extremely big. We did not put much pressure on the quarterback today. We talked about that a week ago. I was concerned about whether we could put pressure on him. They are a good football team.”

The Cowboys will attempt a redemption when they face Tulsa at 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Boone Pickens Stadium.

