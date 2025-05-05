“It's getting messy”: CFB fans react as Michigan HC Sherrone Moore faces new punishment over cheating allegations

It's been more than a year since the Connor Stalions scandal rocked Ann Arbor, but the Michigan Wolverines are still suffering aftershocks of the incident. On Monday, ESPN reported that current Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore will be suspended for two games of the upcoming 2025 season due to a series of self-imposed sanctions by the University of Michigan.

Michigan fans were quick to see a conspiracy in these sanctions.

"Only way teams can hope to beat Michigan is to pray our HC gets suspended. So funny watching us live rent free in certain fan bases heads," a fan wrote.

Neutral fans thought there was something weird about the school claiming innocence but going ahead with self-imposed sanctions.

"'We DiDn’T dO AnYtHiNg' - Michigan as they self impose a suspension 😂," said the fan.

"Michigan taking preemptive steps again. Feels like they’re trying to get ahead of any future NCAA penalties," another pointed out.

"Play stupid games win stupid prizes," a fan posted.

"They are literally picking the games he gets suspended for 😂😂😂," another said, pointing out that there could be some strategy to Michigan's decisions.

Finally, some fans just thought the situation was becoming confusing.

"It’s getting messy," a fan wrote.

What happened with Connor Stalions at Michigan? A recap

In 2023, it was reported that the University of Michigan might be involved in a sign-stealing scandal. An analyst on the Wolverines staff, Connor Stalions, was identified as the leader of the operation. He was suspended with pay on Oct. 20, 2023, a day after the NCAA started its investigation into reports of the sign-stealing scheme.

The then-Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh denied the allegations during fall camp with his new team, the LA Chargers of the NFL.

“Never lie. Never cheat. Never steal. I was raised with that lesson,” Harbaugh said. “I have raised my family on that lesson. I have preached that lesson to the teams that I have coached. No one is perfect. If you stumble, you apologize and you make it right.

“Today, I do not apologize. I did not participate, was not aware nor complicit in those said allegations. So, it’s back to work and attacking with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind.”

Stalions allegedly bought tickets for dozens of Big Ten games and paid people to record the coaching staffs of conference rivals as part of the sign-stealing operation. While sign-stealing during games is not a violation of NCAA rules, doing so in a premeditated way ahead of games is.

The entire scandal occurred under Jim Harbaugh's watch, for which the coach was hit with a multi-game suspension by the Big Ten in 2023. Many people have speculated that Harbaugh's move to the NFL was partly due to a desire to escape retribution by the NCAA. Harbaugh has always denied allegations that he was involved in the incident.

