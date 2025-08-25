Paul Finebaum delivers bold forecast for Arch Manning’s first start with Longhorns vs. Ohio State

College football analyst Paul Finebaum has delivered an explosive projection ahead of Arch Manning’s first game as Texas’ primary quarterback. The veteran journalist appeared on the latest episode of SportsCenter, providing an analysis ahead of the Longhorns’ season opener against Ohio State on Saturday.

Finebaum believes Manning will not only have a great game but will also lead Steve Sarkisian’s side to a “smashing victory.” He said:

“It’s going to be Arch ‘Madness’ after the game. Manning leads the Longhorns to a smashing victory. I’ve been accused of being a little bit too high on Arch. I don’t think that you can be high enough on this young man. He is outstanding.

“I know the last name, we all do, but he is ready for this moment, and he is going to perform beautifully next Saturday. I can’t wait.”

Arch Manning is stepping up as the Longhorns’ starting quarterback this season on the biggest possible stage. The heir to the Manning football legacy was Quinn Ewers’ backup last season after redshirting his true freshman season.

With the kind of name he carries, expectations are high on the redshirt sophomore. However, he does not lack the talent to prove the expectations, having been a five-star prospect out of high school.

Furthermore, he will be the centerpiece of a Texas team that is expected to contest for the national championship this season. No game will show the Longhorns’ preparedness more than their matchup with the reigning national champions. If Manning has a game as good as Finebaum projects, he will be a legit candidate to the Heisman Trophy glory this year.

Analyst predicts Arch Manning to have 50 touchdowns

The Athletic’s Manny Navarro is another analyst with high hopes for Arch Manning this season. In a recent report, Navarro predicted mind-blowing numbers for Manning. He wrote on Monday:

“Manning throws for 3,500-plus yards, runs for 700, and tallies 50 touchdowns to lead the Longhorns to a 10-2 season. Texas beats Georgia in the SEC championship game rematch and finishes with the No. 3 seed.”

Arch Manning led Texas to victories in two games as a starter last season, filling in for Ewers. He ended the 2024 season with 10 appearances, passing for 939 yards and nine touchdowns. The 21-year-old added 108 yards and four touchdowns in 25 carries, showing his dual-threat ability.

Texas at Ohio State will kick off at 12 noon (ET) on Saturday.

