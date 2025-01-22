“It’s going to be bad”: Cam Newton predicts harsh faith for Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders if they land up in the same team in the NFL

There's a chance that Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders will be reunited in the NFL next season. Coach Prime is currently linked with the Dallas Cowboys job and he will be open to having his son in the team on the professional stage following their time at Colorado.

However, Cam Newton doesn't believe this will be a good idea for the father and son. Speaking on a recent installment of “4th&1 with Cam Newton” the former Carolina Panthers quarterback made it known that the two landing in the same franchise won't work out well.

“I think if Deion goes over and beyond to get his son, it's going to be bad before it's good in their locker room,” Newton said while discussing Deion and Shedeur to Dallas.

Cam Newton claims he's not being harsh on Shedeur Sanders

Cam Newton has been highly critical of Shedeur Sanders despite his closeness to the Sanders family. A host of people have highlighted this and the Heisman Trophy winner is aware. However, Newton believes he's not being harsh on Shedeur but preparing him for what's coming.

“Some people say – my girl took me – she told me this; she was like ‘Babe you're really too hard on Shedeur.’ And it's not that I'm hard on Shedeur, cause I really f**ked with Shedeur. I really f**ked with Coach Prime.”

“But more specifically for Shedeur, I know what this game is going to do. Everything that he does, I see it from afar. And I'm like ‘Bro, do not get caught into it, the Kool-Aid. Do not drink the sub because they're coming for you, Bro.’”

Without a doubt, the rookie season for a quarterback in the NFL can be one of the most difficult. Many have failed to get along following an underwhelming rookie season.

Cam Newton believes he's in a good position to guide Shedeur Sanders

Cam Newton was the top quarterback prospect in his class. After winning the Heisman, he was drafted as the No. 1 pick by the Panthers. Newton believes he's been in a similar shoe as Shedeur Sanders and he's in a good position to advise him on the right steps.

“I'm the nigga who has been what Shedeur is and I want to help him, to let him know that I'm not hating, this is real sh*t. When you go into a locker room that's coached by your father, it's not going to always be welcome like that. It's not, but you will still have to f**king ball.”

Shedeur looks like the most pro-ready quarterback in the upcoming draft class. Nonetheless, he might face a lot of challenges in the unforgiving professional stage. He needs to get his mind ready for this.

