"It’s going to be a lot harder" - CFB insider predicts fate for Garrett Nussmeier-led LSU if Brian Kelly's QB fails to deliver

College football analyst SEC Mike of The SEC Football Podcast doesn't think the LSU Tigers are a bona fide lock to make the College Football Playoff.

The Tigers enter 2025 with plenty of hype given that Garrett Nussemier is back at the starting QB. Nussmeier and the offense are expected to be one of the best in the country, but the analyst isn't sold on it.

Instead, the analyst points to all the new transfer receivers and it taking some time to fit into LSU's system. But, he does believe Nussmeier could lead the SEC in passing yards.

"He's got the football IQ and he does have some mobility...," SEC Mike said on the SEC Football Podcast, 35:20. "I think Garrett Nussemier, I'll say it this way, I'll be surprised if he doesn't lead the SEC in passing yards. If he takes that next step, LSU will make the playoffs. It’s going to be a lot harder, I don't get the love for automatically putting them in the playoffs."

Nussmeier is a gunslinger who likes to air it out, so there is a good chance he leads the SEC in passing yards.

Nussmeier went 337-for-525 for 4,052 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions with the Tigers last season. He enters 2025 with the second-best odds of winning the Heisman at +900.

LSU coach has high praise for Garrett Nussmeier

The LSU Tigers enter the 2025 college football season with expectations of making the College Football Playoff.

A key reason is because of Garrett Nussmeier and Kelly have high praise for his quarterback.

"He had a great spring," Kelly said to Paul Finebaum, via LSUTigersWire. "He got a chance to really bend with the new receivers that we have and the weapons we've added. I just think he's going to have a great year going into year two."

Kelly, meanwhile, believes the updated receiver room will also help Nussmeier and the offense have a lot of success in 2025.

"I think the weapons around him obviously make a big difference," Kelly said.

The LSU Tigers open their 2025 college football season on Aug. 30 against Clemson. The Tigers have notable games against South Carolina, Ole Miss, Florida, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M among others.

