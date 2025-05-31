“It’s going to be nuts”: Insider sees Bryce Underwood being put under massive pressure

Quarterback Bryce Underwood is already feeling the weight of the big expectations as he prepares for his freshman season at Michigan. Widely regarded as the most talented quarterback recruit in recent memory, Underwood’s presence in Ann Arbor raises the Wolverines’ hopes at the championship, but it also signals the high stakes of recruiting in the NIL era.

Ad

The pressure on the freshman was discussed on Friday’s episode of “Crain and Company,” where hosts Blain Crain and David Cone said the true test will come in Week 2, when the Wolverines travel to face Oklahoma, and its highly touted quarterback John Mateer, on the road.

“Bryce Underwood,” Crain said. “This is going to be your first big test, not your first game, but you’re gonna be the starter, right, David?”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“It’s not my call, you know, as you may think, but yes,” Cone replied. “Yeah. You paid 12 million for him.”

To this, Crain said:

“This is going to put us in a hostile environment. It’s going to be nuts in Norman. So, will Bryce Underwood finally pass that Oklahoma test?”

Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

Underwood, viewed as the future of Michigan, steps into the big shoes of J.J. McCarthy, who led Michigan to a national championship in 2023, finishing the season with 2,991 passing yards and over 200 rushing yards.

Ad

Michigan had a down year last season. They lost a lot of cornerstone players and also their coach, finishing with an 8-5 record. Nevertheless, they ended the year strong with big wins over Ohio State and Alabama. The biggest issue for the program last season was quarterback play, as they used three different QBs.

Michigan’s current quarterback options, Davis Warren, Alex Orji and Jack Tuttle, have yet to inspire full confidence, making Underwood’s role all the more critical.

Ad

Anonymous coaches on Bryce Underwood

Despite Bryce Underwood instilling a lot of hope in fans, not everyone thinks he should be the main focus. In an On3 article published on May 23, an anonymous Big Ten coach said:

“The focus is on Underwood, but it should be on finding new backs to go with him.”

Michigan’s running back group looks strong with sophomore Jordan Marshall, who is coming off a great performance in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Alabama, where he won MVP. The Wolverines also added Justice Haynes, an Alabama transfer and one of the best running backs in the portal.

Ad

Another Big Ten coach sees things differently and believes Underwood is exactly what Michigan needed. They said:

“They would’ve been a serious postseason contender last year if they had a quarterback on the roster. Now they do, so it’s all about how fast [Chip] Lindsey can get him up to speed and going.”

Michigan will start the 2025 season at home against New Mexico on Aug. 31.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More