"It's going to be the off-the-field stuff": Uncle Neely drops his verdict on Deion Sanders' QB1 choice for 2025

CFB media personality and podcaster Uncle Neely, known for his close ties to Colorado coach Deion Sanders, has offered his take on the Buffaloes' quarterback decision for 2025.

Neely emphasized that Coach Prime's philosophy at Colorado goes beyond on-field performance; quarterback leadership must extend to off-field conduct and align with his vision for the program. Since taking over in 2023, Sanders has reshaped the Buffaloes, prioritizing character as much as talent in his selections.

Discussing the Buffs' QB1 battle on Thee Pregame Show this week, Neely highlighted the crucial factor in the decision:

“I think it's going to be the off-the-field stuff,” he said. “In the world of Coach Prime, you can't lead on the field and just the field—you have to be a leader in everything you do.”

According to Neely, the two QB1 candidates possess the necessary skills to start. However, the final decision will likely come down to leadership qualities displayed in the locker room, academic commitment, and overall behavior.

For Deion Sanders, true leadership isn't just about making plays, it’s about setting the standard in every aspect of life.

Deion Sanders faces a crucial decision at quarterback

Colorado faces a crucial decision at quarterback for 2025 with Shedeur Sanders heading to the NFL. The Buffaloes are weighing Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter’s experience against the potential of top recruit Julian Lewis. While offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur stresses competition, a dual-quarterback approach has been floated.

According to The Sporting News, on Tuesday at a news conference in Boulder, he said:

“We have to determine who the best guy is,” Shurmur said. “And God willing we have a number of guys that could be the best guy, and they just go out there and compete.”

Sanders previously endorsed Lewis as his successor, but the final call rests with Coach Deion Sanders and Shurmur. With experience and upside in play, the quarterback decision remains a focal point as Colorado gears up for the season.

