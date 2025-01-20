"It's not gonna end well": CFB analyst warns Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame about enticing defensive scheme for Ohio State

Marcus Freeman has found success during his tenure leading the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He has the program on the verge of its 12th national title – and first since 1988 – as it's set to face the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff championship on Monday.

Spencer Holbrook recently warned the Fighting Irish coach against implementing an exotic zone coverage scheme against the Buckeyes. On Sunday on "The Hard Count," the Ohio State beat writer said (Timestamp: 1:54):

"Notre Dame doesn't run a lot of zone. You can play zone a little bit, but if you're trying to install exotic zone against Ohio State in 10 days, it's not gonna end well. There's a risk there. If Notre Dame eats the lunch it brought, Ohio State is going to have a great day.

"I think it's pick your poison, though, because if you try that new place that somebody's gotten food poisoning from, it's not going to end well for you. There's a chance that it could, but it might not."

The Ohio State offense has been explosive throughout the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes have outscored the Tennessee Volunteers, Oregon Ducks and Texas Longhorns by a combined score of 111-52, averaging 37.0 points per game.

Marcus Freeman will be in a unique situation in the College Football Playoff championship game

Marcus Freeman will have the opportunity to lead the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to their first national title in nearly four decades when they face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Monday. It will be a unique situation for the third-year coach, who played his college football at Ohio State from 2004 through 2008.

When asked on Sunday if he had spoken to his former coach Jim Tressel ahead of the matchup he said (according to Buckeyes Wire):

"I’ve talked to him recently. I didn’t know he was coming to the game. We don’t talk about things like that. We just talk about probably some — I’m able to ask him questions, and he gives me his opinion. That’s probably what’s most important.

"Somebody that I hold very high, somebody that has experience in games like this, somebody that can give you a perspective from a previous head coach in terms of how you performed last game. We talk often.

"But I know it’s a unique situation for him being that he is a part of Ohio State but also a part of my life. I wouldn’t put him in a position that he has to choose. But he’s been great for me all season long. I’m excited for him to be here."

Freeman appeared in 51 games, making 37 starts, with the Buckeyes. He recorded 268 total tackles, 140 of which were solo tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 15 passes defended. He received second-team All-Big Ten honors.

