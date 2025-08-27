  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "It's gonna give us a great barometer": Ryan Day gives special shoutout to Steve Sarkisian before blockbuster matchup against Texas

"It's gonna give us a great barometer": Ryan Day gives special shoutout to Steve Sarkisian before blockbuster matchup against Texas

By Maliha
Modified Aug 27, 2025 11:46 GMT
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

Ryan Day’s Ohio State will host Steve Sarkisian’s Texas this Saturday, with the Longhorns riding an 11-game regular-season road winning streak. This will mark Sarkisian’s first trip to Ohio Stadium, and Day has praised the Texas coach for his leadership of the program.

Ad
"I have a tremendous amount of respect for Sark, for his coaching staff, for his players. We're excited to play these guys," Day said. "I think it's gonna give us a great barometer coming out of the first game."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Sarkisian called the game between Ohio State and Texas an “epic game”, which is “great for college football” and believes both schools could be rewarded by the playoff committee for participating.

Sarkisian had high praise for Day as well.

“The fanfare, the excitement around this game, I think is great for our sport," Sark said (via Eleven Warriors). “These are two really good teams. Ton of respect for Ohio State, ton of respect for Ryan Day and the job he’s done."
Ad

Since 2005, Texas and Ohio State have faced off four times, with the series tied at 2-2. Both schools will be led by new quarterbacks, as Arch Manning takes over for Texas after a few starts in 2024, and Julian Sayin replaces Will Howard for Ohio State.

Ryan Day prioritizes player impact over wins

Ryan Day has led Ohio State to a 45-6 record in four seasons, making the Buckeyes the only program in the country to reach the playoffs three times since 2019. While those numbers are impressive, Day noted that his greatest concern isn’t losing games, it is missing the chance to positively influence his players.

Ad
"That's the No. 1 goal and focus," Day said (via ESPN). "And you have to win in order to continue doing that. It's not about the championships, as much as so many people want to focus on that -- that's just the prerequisite."

In 2019, Day became the first Ohio State coach in 40 years to be named Big Ten Conference Coach of the Year.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More
Edited by Maliha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications