"It's not for the good of the game": Urban Meyer strongly backs Kirby Smart's concerns over college agents 

Urban Meyer and Kirby Smart share concerns regarding the roles of agents in college sports. Meyer has a set opinion regarding the topic of college athlete agents.
It isn't whether he supports their existence or not, it's simply that he understands that they don't work for the betterment of the game overall. They work for the benefit of their clients.
On Wednesday's edition of "The Triple Option" podcast, the former Florida and Ohio State coach had this to say:
"They have a very clear responsibility. It's (to) maximize their client's value. Period, that's it. It's not for the good of the game ... Their job is, once again, to maximize the value of their client. Period, done, underline it. And how do they do it?
"There's two ways: they promote them, and I wanna hold that thought for a minute. How do you do that? The normal way is there, but I've also seen agents come to me and want to be my agent, and I've seen them with players."
He added:
"Very creative ways of promoting and increasing their value ... No. 2, inflate the market, and we're witnessing that in real time," said Meyer (5:00).
He also said that, although he doesn't agree with Kirby Smart on every grievance, he does agree that the brand power of schools is being devalued by players changing schools so often. He argues that this is to the detriment of players who won't be able to rely on their school's networks as their predecessors did.
Kirby Smart worries about the future of college football
Speaking at a press conference on April 3, Kirby Smart raised some of his worries regarding the current state of the game:
“There’s a lot of people doing, not illegal things,” Smart said. “They’re just manipulative money things to try to move this, move that, so I can free up this. And what’s going to happen? There’s probably going to be a bubble or a spike. And then agents are literally trying to take advantage of that every minute they can.
"They want to get all they can for their client. But at the end of the day, it may backfire because there’s going to be a correction in the market at some point when this cap hits, if the cap is truly what the House Settlement wants it to be.”
It's undeniable that college sports has gone through a big transformational process in the 2020s. The line between professional and collegiate sports is ever more blurred, with some college athletes bringing in millions of dollars in revenue each year.
As college sports became ever more successful as a business, it was to be expected that the infrastructure of it would change. Only time will tell if these changes have been for better or for worse.
