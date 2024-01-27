"It's not goodbye": Chargers’ new HC Jim Harbaugh bids farewell to Michigan fans before embarking on the NFL journey

After nine seasons in Ann Arbor, Jim Harbaugh’s tenure as the head coach of Michigan has come to an end. The coach is set to exit the college football world and make a return to the NFL after agreeing on a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday. While he is yet to officially bid farewell to the Wolverines’ fans, he has noted that his exit is not a goodbye to his alma mater.

Harbaugh, who led Michigan to three Big Ten titles and a national championship, hopes the Wolverines and the Chargers maintain a good relationship.

“I know how it’s going to be. It’s not goodbye,” Harbaugh told The Detroit News Thursday night. “One thing I hope for is that Michigan and the Chargers will be like one team. These are lasting, trusting relationships, so goodbye is not even a word that resonates.”

Jim Harbaugh notes leaving Michigan was a tough decision

Having the opportunity to become the head coach of one’s alma mater is definitely a great honor in the world of college football. It’s the biggest dream of many coaches within the landscape, and having to leave Michigan for the NFL was a tough decision for Jim Harbaugh

However, Harbaugh had to deal with the situation in the best possible way to come out with a well-thought-out decision. The coach reinstated his love for the university but also maintained his admiration for the NFL. The decision was notably a hard one to take for his family.

“Tough,” Harbaugh said. “Tackled it, wrestled it to the ground. Like any good decision, it’s thought out well, thought out the best you can. I love Michigan, and I also love the NFL. Sarah (his wife) was torn, I was torn, the kids torn.”

A new adventure in the NFL

The Los Angeles Chargers’ job is not Jim Harbaugh's first tenure in the NFL. He served as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2012 to 2014 before taking the Michigan job.

Harbaugh's time with the 49ers was noteworthy. He led the franchise to the Super Bowl, where they faced the John Harbaugh-led Baltimore Ravens. In what was tagged the “Harbaugh Bowl,” the Ravens came out victorious.

After winning the grandest prize in the world of college football, Harbaugh's ultimate goal with the Chargers is to win the Super Bowl. With the right setup in the franchise, the dream might not be far away.