"It’s got to be a guy that can deliver the ball": Kalen DeBoer opens up on his pick for Alabama QB1 in 2025

Alabama's Kalen DeBoer hasn't decided who will be the Crimson Tide's starting quarterback in 2025. He has the better part of the year to arrive at a conclusion and plenty of options. While speaking with the press on Monday, DeBoer expanded on what he expects from his QB room and what the criteria is going to be to pick a starter:

"They're all at different points, few things, procedure wise that were a little different. Good to see those guys all operating through that. They all had their times, of course, where they looked really good. And times where they got to continue growing, get better."

“It’s got to be a guy that can deliver the ball, command the huddle, command everything we do with the team.”

DeBoer's options are Ty Simpson, Austin Mack, and Keelon Rusell. When they were initially recruited, Simpson and Rusell were both five-star prospects, while Mack was a four-star. Mack enrolled at the University of Washington in 2023 and moved to Alabama when DeBoer changed schools. Russell just recently joined the Crimson Tide.

The media regards Simpson as the front-runner for the spot, as he has spent the most time on the Alabama roster. At the start of the 2023 season, he even fought Jalen Milroe for the starting spot.

Josh Pate on why he believes Ty Simpson will be Alabama's starter in 2025

This week on his "Josh Pate's College Football Show," the popular football pundit gave some insider information on why he believes Alabama will have Ty Simpson as a starter in 2025:

“I have done some digging ... I think Ty Simpson’s the overwhelming favorite to win that starting job."

“I know there’s going to be a lot of talk, as there should be, about the fact that DeBoer recruited Austin Mack when he was in Washington. And Ryan Grubb was there and they recruited Austin Mack…Now, he’s transferred to Alabama and he’s been there a year. Knowing all that, I’m telling you I think it’s Ty Simpson’s job to lose."

The major betting agencies agree with Pate, with Ty Simpson having odds of -650 of becoming Alabama's next starting signal-caller. Through three seasons in the Crimson Tide's roster, Simpson has recorded 381 passing yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

