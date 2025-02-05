"It's what got me here": Billy Napier opens up on play-calling in Florida

Billy Napier explained why he would remain the Florida Gators' head coach and offensive coordinator. He held a press conference on Wednesday, National Signing Day for the 2025 season. Scott Carter reported that the coach believes the team will succeed with him as the play-caller via X.

"It's what got me here. I've been a head coach, it's what helped us make progress and win in the past," Napier said.

The Gators ended last season with an 8-5 record and were 10th in the Southeastern Conference. Florida struggled for half of the season but finished strong with a four-game win streak.

Their last game was a 33-8 victory over the Tulane Green Wave in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 20. Quarterback DJ Lagway completed 22 of 35 passes for 305 yards and one touchdown for Florida's first bowl game win since 2019. Although the team played well toward the end of the season, Florida was 12th in total passing yards (5,030).

Fans hoped the program would hire an offensive coordinator to improve the team's chances of competing for a College Football Playoff appearance. Carter's tweet was met with negative reactions to Napier's decision.

"Billy calling plays is what will lead to his firing," a fan wrote.

"Your offense ranked 11 out of 16 teams in the SEC," another fan commented.

"BS. He's only still here because he said he would hire an OC. He reneged and will be gone in 2026," a third fan replied.

"That was a big deal": Billy Napier discusses Florida's decision to acquire Harrison Bailey from the transfer portal

One of Florida's interesting decisions to improve their offense was signing quarterback Harrison Bailey from the transfer portal. He joined the team after two seasons with the Louisville Cardinals. Last season, he completed 24 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns.

During the press conference, Billy Napier praised Bailey as an excellent acquisition for the upcoming season.

"That was a big deal, to get a guy who has played in the SEC," Napier said of Bailey.

Bailey is expected to play as the backup quarterback for Lagway next season.

