When Bill Belichick took the North Carolina coaching job, one of the biggest questions was whether he’d embrace the demands of the recruiting trail. Given his storied NFL career, there was little indication that this aspect of college coaching would appeal to him.

However, it seems the six-time Super Bowl winner is quickly adapting to the landscape despite his long years in the NFL. Bill Belichick once again affirmed that he is genuinely enjoying the process during his appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday.

"It's been great," Belichick said. "It's been great to get on the road and see some of the great high school coaches, programs, players.

"Still a lot more to hit but it's been fun connecting with so many people—some new, some old—it's been a great process. There's a lot of really good kids out there, it's been fun to see them."

Bill Belichick discusses his recruiting pitch

Winning in college football is not about the X’s and O’s, it's the Jimmy and Joes, an old saying goes. Without a doubt, recruiting is the lifeblood of college football and a coach has to do it right to be able to attain success in the landscape.

When asked about his recruiting pitch as he assembles his first class at North Carolina, Bill Belichick emphasized his extensive NFL experience. The coach is leveraging his professional pedigree, assuring recruits that they will be developed at the highest level to prepare for the next stage of their football careers.

"Really it’s about the player investing in his future," Belichick said. "The next few years will be critical to his career professionally, whether that would be in football or out of football, and that investment (at) North Carolina is a great place for that to happen."

The ever-evolving landscape of NIL and the transfer portal undoubtedly pose some challenges for Bill Belichick. However, his firsthand knowledge of what it takes to succeed at the next level could serve as a powerful recruiting tool for North Carolina as he takes reign in Chapel Hill.

"Both on the field in the football program, but also it’s a great university with great educational programs," Belichick said. "So, if they invest in us in North Carolina, we’ll have them ready to go when they leave."

North Carolina currently ranks the No. 21 class for the 2026 high school recruiting according to 247Sports. The Tar Heels are also the nation’s No. 16 team in the winter transfer portal class, positioning them well ahead of the upcoming spring window.

