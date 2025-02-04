“It’s hard coming to the facility”: Jordan Seaton opens up about missing Shedeur Sanders & Co. as Colorado prepares for 2025 season

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders is set to enter the 2025 NFL draft after ending his college stint with Colorado. While the Buffs already have a few candidates who could replace him as the team's next, his teammates are already feeling his absence.

In a YouTube video posted by "Well Off Media," on Monday, Colorado's offensive tackle Jordan Seaton opened up on the feeling of missing Sanders and a few other players at practice since they are entering the draft.

"It's hard coming to the facility and not having Shedeur, Trav (Hunter), Jimmy (Horn Jr.), Bentley, Justin (Mayers)," Seaton said (6:28). "It's hard coming to a facility and not having those guys. But they left a good foundation here. So now all we got to do is put our head down and work for real."

Seaton was one of the top high school prospects who committed to Colorado in Dec. 2023. He enjoyed a strong first year of collegiate football with the Buffs, playing 612 pass-blocking snaps and only allowing three sacks across 13 games.

Although Seaton played just one year with Sanders and others who are entering the draft this year, he seems to have formed a strong bond with his seniors.

It will be interesting to see how CU fares next after losing some of its key players in the draft.

Shedeur Sanders tipped to go as the first quarterback off the board in the 2025 NFL draft

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders - Source: Getty

Shedeur Sanders is widely regarded as a top-three pick in this year's NFL draft. Some believe he could be the first quarterback off the draft board.

While some mock drafts claim that two-way star Travis Hunter could be the top pick, Sanders could likely go as the No. 2 selection, ahead of Miami quarterback Cam Ward.

The Tennessee Titans hold the No. 1 pick this year, followed by the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants.

