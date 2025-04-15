"It's hard to see if he gets past the first 3": Insider makes thoughts clear about Shedeur Sanders amid Raiders rumors

With just nine days to the 2025 NFL draft, Shedeur Sanders's case couldn't get more exciting. The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback has been drawing mixed reactions from draft experts. Few of them are projecting him to fall beyond round one, while others expect him to be a top 3 pick.

Per NFL insider Judy Battista, it's hard to imagine Shedeur Sanders going past the top three selections since all those franchises need a passer. However, interest from teams like the Saints and the Raiders could change in the 2025 draft. She predicted potential trades in the first ten picks, with teams looking to draft Shedeur as early as possible.

Battista was reacting to co-panelist Mike Garofolo's analysis. She mentioned that Shedeur slipping out of the draft's first round was out of the question. Fans only need to consider how long the slide will last if the first three teams pass on Shedeur Sanders.

“It is hard to see if he gets past the first three. Which are the teams that need the quarterbacks most urgently. But where is his best landing spot? Then? Is it the Raiders? As you (Mike Garofolo) pointed out, I mean, Geno Smith is there, but there's still no long term solution,” Battista said on athe Insiders on Monday. [Timestamp - 9:26]

Shedeur Sanders on Colorado Buffaloes's NFL showcase. (Credits: IMAGN)

“But would you draft him at number six and put him on the bench for a while? That seems unlikely when, as you said, Mike, there's certainly other needs there. The Jets seem to be committed to Justin fields that committed money to him, and they seem very high on him.

"So it doesn't appear like it would be the Jets. So would it be the saints who now may have a real quarterback situation with Derek Carr shoulder injury? Could it be the saints that would take charge? Again, if there's an awful lot of murkiness here,” she added.

Shedeur Sanders could be a potential target for Mike Tomlin

As suggested by Deion Sanders himself, there could be teams contending for the quarterback, and it could prove beneficial in many ways.

Most of the late-picking teams possess stability that could help Shedeur lead from day one. Lately, there have been rumors of him drawing interest from the Pittsburgh Steelers, especially after he visited last week.

They have the No. 21 pick in round one, and it is doubtful he will slide this far. If they are really in contention to pick Coach Prime's son, fans can expect a potential trade with one of the top ten teams in the 2025 NFL draft.

