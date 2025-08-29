  • home icon
  • "It's the hardest thing I have done in life": Carson Beck opens up on his darkest phase amid harsh criticism over Miami transfer decision

By Garima
Modified Aug 29, 2025 00:19 GMT
Syndication: Treasure Coast - Source: Imagn
After transferring from Georgia, quarterback Carson Beck is healthy, motivated and ready to make his start for Miami on Sunday, as the Hurricanes take on Notre Dame at home. Beck missed spring practice while recovering from surgery on a torn UCL, an elbow injury he suffered during the 2024 Southeastern Conference championship game against Texas with Georgia.

Rather than entering the 2025 NFL draft, like initially planned, Beck, who was once projected as a possible No. 1 NFL draft pick, returned to college football and transferred to Miami, a decision that drew criticism.

Appearing on the “Storm Sessions” podcast on Thursday, Carson Beck shared the difficult stretch of his life after the injury.

“You're one play away from being done, right?” Beck said. “You don't believe it until it happens to you. And it happened to me, and then you got to go through it and get back to where I'm at. It was not easy, by any means. It's the hardest thing I've ever done in my life.
"Just to be back now, like, where I'm a 100% and full go and I'm about to go play a game in five days, like that gives me chills talking about it. … It's obviously been a journey. … I'm just thankful to be here and, like, thankful to have the opportunity to get to play again because I didn't know if I ever was.”
Carson Beck on getting the chance to play again

While Notre Dame hopes its freshman quarterback, CJ Carr, can grow into the role, Miami is also already rolling with a battle-tested veteran. Talking about his first upcoming start since last year on the “Storm Sessions” podcast, Carson Beck said:

“I’m super excited. And it’s been so long since I’ve had the opportunity to go out on a football field and play the game I love. And now for it to be here at The U with these guys that obviously I’ve become really close with over the past eight months, it’s an opportunity that you don’t get many of them, right?
"Guaranteed we have 12 of these opportunities, and you work the rest of the year for those 12 opportunities. So you never take them for granted.
“I feel like I’m the best I’ve ever been. I’m in a great mindset, mentality. The guys around me have been working their tails off, and we’ve all been working really hard together.”

Miami lost some cornerstone players on offense and defense, including several pass catchers. But they reloaded well through the transfer portal and still have one of the best offensive lines. That should give Carson Beck the time he needs to operate and make plays, even against a tough Notre Dame defensive front.

