“It’s a historic rivalry”: Kirby Smart underscores weight of Georgia–Tennessee showdown of Week 3 college football season

No. 6-ranked Georgia Bulldogs will travel to Knoxville on Saturday to take on the No. 15-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in one of the Southeastern Conference’s biggest rivalry games.

The two teams have played each other every year since 1992, but the rivalry goes all the way back to 1899. Georgia leads the all-time matchup 29-23-2. Regarding the Week 3 matchup, Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said on Wednesday:

“It’s a historic rivalry, because it’s been played for so many years over time, and it’s a lot of big games. A lot of big games during coach (Mark) Richt’s era, and coach (Jim) Donnan’s era. Been a lot of big games played between Tennessee and Georgia. Not a lot more I can say than that. All those border wars are big time rivalries.”

NCAA Football: Marshall at Georgia - Source: Imagn

He also explained how different rivalries can mean more to different fans depending on where they live, since Georgia borders five other SEC states, including Tennessee. Some care more about playing Florida, Auburn or Alabama, but many circle the Tennessee game on their calendar.

“There’s so many rivalries because of our state,” Smart said. “It’s an area in Georgia geographically that it’s obviously the most important primary opponent we play. You talk to somebody in South Georgia or West Georgia, it may not feel the same way, but they all have their passion and energy.”

Georgia will play seven regular-season games against teams from neighboring states. After meeting the Volunteers, the Bulldogs will have a week off before hosting Alabama on Sept. 27. Games against Auburn, Ole Miss, Florida and Texas are still to come.

Georgia vs. Tennessee preview

Georgia is a 3.5-point favorite for Saturday’s game. The over/under for total points is at 50.5. Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton has strong odds for the Heisman race and has thrown for 418 yards and two touchdowns this season, along with scoring twice on the ground.

The Vols’ main offensive threat is running back Star Thomas. He has already scored four touchdowns and is averaging 6.7 yards per carry. However, Georgia’s defense will be a much tougher test than what he’s faced so far this season.

Looking at recent history, Georgia has had the upper hand in the rivalry. They’ve won eight of the last ten meetings against the Vols. In their last meeting, Georgia won 31-17.

