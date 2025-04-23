Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders has been one of the most talked-about players entering the 2025 NFL draft. He is a divisive prospect with many thinking he is one of the best players in the draft, and many others saying he would not be a top prospect if he had a different last name. Fans will finally get to see where he goes with the draft starting on Thursday.

On Wednesday, in the lead-up to the draft, Deion Sanders' ex-wife and Shedeur's mother, Pilar Sanders, posted a clip of Shedeur's most recent ad for Gatorade on Instagram. In the caption, she made a bold case for Shedeur as the top QB in the draft.

"The Nation’s No. 1 QB - UNDENIABLE, UNMATCHED, UNSTOPPABLE!In a landscape filled with promising talents, one quarterback stands alone at the pinnacle.

"No quarterback has demonstrated the combination of ELITE FOOTBALL INTELLIGENCE, SURGICAL ACCURACY, and UNSHAKABLE POISE under the unthinkable amount of pressure like my son Shedeur and we all know it and have witnessed it."

She added:

"While others indeed have talent, they falter under the spotlight that isn’t his pressure but his fuel. It sharpens his laser-tempered instinct, feeding a storm-forged calm that delivers with vein lined voltage and cold-blooded clarity.

"This makes the weak unconsciously uncomfortable. His decision-making mirrors that of seasoned NFL greats, dissecting defenses with the precision of a surgeon."

Pilar Sanders continued to make Shedeur's case to be the first QB selected in the draft:

"Under relentless pressure, he delivers—consistently, confidently, and without compromise. This isn’t just about statistics; it’s about impact. It’s about a quarterback who elevates every program he touches, turning challenges into triumphs and skeptics into believers."

Shedeur Sanders falls out of the top 10 in many mock drafts ahead of the 2025 NFL draft

The 2025 NFL draft is on Thursday, and with it approaching, Shedeur Sanders' draft stock has dropped. Previously viewed as a top-five pick, he is no longer expected to go in the first half of the first round by many prominent media outlets. 'NFL.com' released a mock draft on Tuesday ahead of the draft and had Shedeur Sanders falling to the 21st pick.

Similarly, 'The Athletic' released a mock draft on Wednesday and also had Sanders falling to the 21st pick. It will be interesting to see if a team takes a risk drafting Sanders early by either trading up or using their own pick.

