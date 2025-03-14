"It's just busy work": Travis Hunter reveals his NFL Combine experience at Indianapolis

Travis Hunter was part of the 2025 NFL Combine that happened from Feb. 27 to March 2 in Indianapolis. He didn't participate in the workouts or drills; however, he attended team interviews and meetings with the top brass of several franchises who are expected to pick him in the top 5.

It was his first Combine event, and as expected, the Colorado standout received the most attention. Media personalities and fans were expecting his final verdict on whether he would play cornerback or wide receiver in the NFL, but the two-way star refused to make a choice and instead stuck to his previous stance on playing both sides.

On Wednesday, Hunter opened up about his experience in his podcast. He mentioned that it was a busy week and things went as expected (0:25):

“The combine was fun—it was actually lit. I didn’t know what to expect since I had never been there before, but it turned out to be a great experience. I really got to work.

“You just have to be ready to give your whole day, or the couple of days you’re there, to the combine staff and the NFL. You have to be prepared for everything they throw at you because there’s a lot going on. For the most part, it’s just busy work—just doing busy work. It ain’t nothing new."

When asked about the awkward questions he received during interviews, Travis Hunter said:

“Honestly, nobody really asked me anything weird. They just kept asking me what side of B is going to play—stuff like that, just regular stuff.”

Travis Hunter is expected to be a top 5 pick in 2025 NFL Draft

The two-way star had a spectacular 2024 college football season where he won the Heisman, the Chuck Bednarik and the Fred Biletnikoff awards. He played on both sides of the ball.

On the offensive end, Travis Hunter recorded 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns, which eventually turned out to be a new Colorado record.

He recorded 32 tackles and secured four interceptions on the defensive end. Even though he got snubbed of the Jim Thorpe award, Hunter managed to win almost all the accolades. Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, he is expected to be a potential target for the Tennessee Titans, the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants.

