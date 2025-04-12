"It's kind of murky now": Insider makes thoughts clear on Pittsburgh Steelers' QB woes amid Shedeur Sanders rumors

Uncertainty looms around Shedeur Sanders's next destination, and it was reported that the Colorado Buffaloes QB recently became a target for the Pittsburgh Steelers. After Ben Roethlisberger's retirement from the NFL, Mike Tomlin's QB room has been very shaky. He hasn't been able to find a permanent solution for the future.

Although Kenny Pickett was viewed as a potential replacement for the veteran QB, he couldn't fill his shoes and eventually got traded to the Eagles before the 2024 season. However, things could change with Shedeur Sanders’s potential presence on the board when the Steelers draft at No. 21. According to NFL insider Judy Battista, the Steelers are contemplating their options.

While speaking to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport on The Insiders, Battista mentioned that Aaron Rodgers was still a potential target for the Steelers. Although the deal could come to fruition, things could change overnight. However, it still doesn't solve Tomlin's issues for the future. A franchise QB is essential at this point, and Shedeur Sanders could be a great option, according to her.

“Well, my first thought is that they are still in a holding pattern with Aaron Rodgers," Battista said on the show on Thursday. "But when we were at the annual meeting with all of the Steelers people last week, I thought that they were fairly confident that that deal was going to come together and that Aaron Rodgers would be their quarterback this season. Of course, it still hasn’t happened.”

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

The analyst added:

“But even if Aaron Rodgers is the quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season, they still haven’t solved their long-term question of who is the quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers going forward."

"They've cycled through quarterbacks," Battista said. "They haven't been able to figure it out. They drafted Kenny Pickett. Obviously, that didn't work out. So, why wouldn't you be looking at the top quarterbacks in this draft? Why wouldn't you have a visit with Shedeur Sanders? First of all, it's kind of murky now where Shedeur is going to be drafted. Maybe it gets more clarified as we get closer to the start of the draft,” she added.

Ian Rapoport believes Shedeur Sanders could be a good fit for the Steelers

Endorsing Judy Battista's analysis, NFL insider Ian Rapoport mentioned on the show that the franchise has been searching for their future QB through the course of every single season after Ben Roethlisberger's retirement. The analyst spoke about how Sanders could provide them with what they needed and potentially end this search.

Rapoport also appreciated Coach Prime's son for accepting Pittsburgh's invitation and taking a visit, despite being a top prospect in the NFL draft. He added that this was something that highly ranked players don't do very often, given that the Steelers have the 21st pick and that Sanders may not fall this low in the draft. There have also been reports of the Steelers trading their pick to try and move up in the draft to get a shot at Sanders.

