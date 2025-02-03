"It's legendary": Colorado fans fired up as Deion Sanders sets eyes on 2026 roster

Deion Sanders is already shaping the future of Colorado football. The Buffaloes coach has set his sights on five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson, one of the top prospects in the 2026 class.

Atkinson, a highly coveted standout from Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia, spoke with Sanders on Sunday and came away impressed.

“Good time with Coach Prime. I appreciate the time & conversation with Coach Sanders today,” Atkinson tweeted.

His excitement mirrors the energy of Colorado fans, who are fired up about the possibility of adding another elite talent to the roster.

“It’s legendary,” a fan wrote.

“Let me be clear Tyler Atkinson.....that boi DIFFERENT!” one wrote.

“We will CU soon! You’ll remember that call the rest of your life. A legend,” another wrote.

“Building something special in Boulder,” a fan wrote.

“Come lead us to a championship bro! You can go anywhere, because you are the best! No doubt about it. Come make history!” one wrote.

“He’ll be a superstar here!” another wrote.

50 schools are battling for elite linebacker Tyler Atkinson

Nearly 50 schools are battling for elite linebacker Tyler Atkinson, making his recruitment one of the most competitive in the nation, according to SI. Colorado, led by Deion Sanders, is pushing hard to secure the 6-foot-2, 210-pound star from Georgia. Landing Atkinson would be a major defensive boost for the Buffaloes.

Ranked No. 10 nationally and the top prospect in the state, Atkinson stands out for his instincts, speed and leadership on defense. He thrives as a pass rusher and is equally effective in zone schemes.

As a high school freshman, he dominated with 112 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, eight sacks and four pass breakups, earning MaxPreps Freshman All-American honors. His talent was evident even earlier—he became the first eighth grader to receive an All-American Bowl invite and won MVP at the FBU National Championship.

Atkinson has drawn comparisons to Colorado’s Travis Hunter, another Georgia native who signed with Adidas. He has already visited top programs, including Georgia, Miami and Ohio State, as his decision looms.

Also Read: Georgia five-star LB target Tyler Atkinson earns national recognition with Junior Player of the Year Award

