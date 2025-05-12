“It's to that level”: Analyst draws comparison between Deion Sanders’ legendary dual-sport move to Kyle Larson’s situation

NASCAR analyst Steve Letarte believes Kyle Larson is doing something similar to Deion Sanders.

Sanders is the current Colorado Buffaloes' head coach. But, in his playing career, he's a Pro Football Hall of Famer, and also played in the MLB.

Sanders played in an NFL game and an MLB playoff game on the same day, as Letarte believes what Larson is trying to do is to that level.

"Remember when Deion did baseball and football? Playoff game and NFL game in the same day. It's to that level, we are talking about doing the biggest race in the world, I'm a NASCAR guy, the biggest race in the entire globe is the Indy 500," Letarte said at 38:50.

Larson, of course, is trying to race the Indy 500 in the morning before flying to Charlotte to race the Coca-Cola 600 at night.

According to ESPN, only Tony Stewart in 1999 has managed to race every single lap in both races on the same day. If Larson can accomplish the feat, Letarte believes he should be compared to Deion Sanders for playing in an NFL and an MLB playoff game on the same day.

Deion Sanders says he's building something special in Colorado

Deion Sanders is entering his third season as the coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, and he has already received an extension.

Sanders has helped turn around the Buffaloes and he was rewarded with a five-year, $54 million contract extension that runs through the 2029 season.

After the extension was done, Sanders was ecstatic as he says he's building something special in Colorado and is glad to remain the head coach.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to continue building something special here at Colorado," Sanders said in a statement, via ESPN. "We've just scratched the surface of what this program can be. It's not just about football; it's about developing young men who are ready to take on the world.

"I'm committed to bringing greatness to this university, on and off the field. We've got work to do, and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else but here, making history with these incredible players and this passionate fan base. Lastly, anybody got at least a five-bedroom home with acreage for sale?"

Sanders has gone 13-12 in two years as the coach of Colorado and led them to a bowl game last season.

The Buffaloes' will open their 2025 college football season on Aug. 29 against Georgia Tech.

