"It's like a blood transfer": Urban Meyer reveals Bill Parcells' words of wisdom after his National Championship win in 2014 season

Following Ohio State's national title triumph on Monday, former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer recalled his team's national championship win from 10 years ago. Meyer also revealed legendary NFL coach Bill Parcells' words of wisdom while discussing the feat.

On Wednesday's "The Triple Option" podcast, Meyer recalled a memorable instance after his Ohio State team beat Oregon 42-20 in the 2014 championship game.

"Last night, I got to see a bunch of old 2014 national champions on the field celebrating with the 2025 Buckeyes," Meyer said. "The great Bill Parcells, I don't know if you remember when we held the ring in that video and he said 'the minute you win a championship it's like a blood transfer, you become brothers for the rest of your life.' That's so cool to see that happen to them." (Timestamp: 32:30)

Parcells coached in the NFL for 19 seasons. He led the New York Giants to two Super Bowl titles. His last coaching job was with the Dallas Cowboys from 2003 to 2006.

Parcells was also the Executive VP of Football Operations for the Miami Dolphins from 2008 to 2010. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

Last week, it was announced that Meyer would be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame this year as a member of the 2025 class.

Urban Meyer hits out at social media fans who criticized Ohio State coach Ryan Day

While the Buckeyes were eventually crowned as national champions on Monday after beating Notre Dame by a score of 34-23 in Atlanta, Ohio State coach Ryan Day was under scrutiny during the regular season for losing two games.

Nonetheless, Urban Meyer hit back at some social media fans who criticized Day during the season.

“I think this is what makes our podcast so compelling is you have Mark Ingram — one of the greatest players to play,” Urban Meyer said. “Heisman winner, national champion, leading rusher ever. Then, obviously, I coached a long time and a lot has been made of it and Coach Day and the pressures of coaching at a place like Ohio State.

"I made the comment that that’s not gonna change. The thing that has got to change and has changed is the idiots on social media that don’t sign their name to stuff.”

Since Day has won the first national title as a coach, he will aim to create a dynasty with the Buckeyes in the coming years to cement his legacy in Columbus.

