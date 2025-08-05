"It's like a life sentence": $60 million man Deion Sanders recalls dreadful intrusive thoughts after discovering cancer for first time

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has opened up about his cancer diagnosis and wants to instill hope in people.

Sanders, who has a net worth of $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, was diagnosed with bladder cancer. Luckily, it was caught quickly enough that the doctors were able to remove it and call him cancer-free.

After battling through it, Sanders spoke to his son, Deion Sanders Jr., and said getting cancer is almost like being sentenced to a life setence.

"It's almost like when you hear that word [cancer], it's like a life sentence," he said (3:15 mark). "You really try to take things in perspective and try your best to say, "OK Lord, I know you've got me,' but then, 'Do I have everything in place just in case?

"Do I have everything in order and am I living life, really, like I'm supposed to live it?' I'm not talking about materialistic things, I'm talking about reaching people and touching and motivating people at the highest level."

Once Sanders was diagnosed with cancer, the options were a minor surgery that didn't remove the bladder, but that meant he had to do weekly doctor visits, or another surgery that removed the bladder.

Coach Prime opted to remove the bladder to make him cancer-free and allow him to return to the sidelines and coach Colorado this season.

Deion Sanders will return to coach Colorado

After beating cancer, Deion Sanders will be returning to the sidelines to coach Colorado this season.

Sanders said he always knew he would be back coaching, even after the initial diagnosis of cancer.

"I always knew I was going to coach again. It was never in my spirit, in my heart, that God wouldn't allow me to coach again," Sanders said, via AP. "I just didn't want to be running down to the hospital once a week when I have all of this on my plate. I don't want that. I was like, `OK, can they bring one of those machines and put them in the office?"'

Colorado athletic director Rick George always had faith that Deion Sanders would be back on the sidelines after he first talked to him.

Sanders and Colorado will open their college football season on Aug. 29 against Georgia Tech.

