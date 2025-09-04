"It’s like they’ve got Joe Flacco": Lane Kiffin issues strong warning to Ole Miss about underestimating Kentucky QB Zach Calzada ahead of SEC game 

Lane Kiffin is not letting his guard down ahead of their SEC opener against the Kentucky Wildcats on Sept. 6. The Ole Miss Rebels secured a dominating 63-7 victory over the Georgia State Panthers in their season opener last weekend. However, Kiffin understands the increase in the level of difficulty heading into their next game.

On Wednesday's SEC teleconference call, the Ole Miss coach warned his players not to get too complacent with their season-opening victory. He also raised caution about facing Zach Calzada, who took over as Kentucky's starting quarterback after transferring from Incarnate Word. Kiffin also compared him to NFL veteran Joe Flacco.

"Well, I told our guys you can't base anybody, especially Kentucky, off of what a game before whatever was," Kiffin said via On3.com. "They've had games before that look like that and then they come out and beat us last year. It was, what, a couple weeks after that South Carolina game up there.

"And also it's a quarterback (Zach Calzada) that's thrown for like 9,000 yards, whatever, in his 10th year of playing," he added. "So it's a guy who's won a lot of games, played a lot, throws really well. It's like college football career like they've got Joe Flacco now or something," he added.

Calzada began his collegiate stint with Texas A&M back in 2019. After three years, he transferred to Auburn in 2022 but did not play for them. The quarterback then joined Incarnate Word in 2023 and was named the team's QB.

Calzada helped Kentucky to a 24-16 victory in their season opener against Toledo. He completed 10 of the 23 passes he attempted for 85 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Lane Kiffin recalls disappointing loss to Kentucky last season

Last year, the Ole Miss Rebels lost at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to the Kentucky Wildcats. Kiffin's team suffered a 20-17 defeat that derailed their chances of being a contender for the 12-team playoffs.

During a Zoom meeting with the media on Sunday, Lane Kiffin recalled the loss and how it still haunts him.

"It was horrible on all fronts," Kiffin said via OleHottyToddy.com. "Such a bizarre game. So many ways that game could have gone our way and so many things went their way. It was hard to deal with. ... still had the ball ahead later in the game. ... it sucked."

Kiffin and Co. now have the chance to exact their revenge against Kentucky in their SEC opener this Saturday.

