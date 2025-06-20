"It's mindboggling" - CFB analyst makes opinion clear on Carson Beck's ability after Hanna Cavinder drama and controversial Miami move

After two seasons at Georgia, Carson Beck transferred to Miami this offseason for his final year of eligibility. The quarterback entered the 2024 season as the favorite for the Heisman Trophy and projected No. 1 pick in 2025 but failed to live up to that lofty expectation.

JD Pickell offered his view on the ability of Beck heading into the 2025 season, on a Thursday episode of his Hard Count podcast. The quarterback has received a lot of criticism for his performances last season, but Pickell doesn't believe he's turned out as bad as many claim.

“I don't think he just got worse at football over the course of one year,” Pickell said (from:4:41). “I don't. I think that it's probably more likely that without a running game and without Brock Bowers and without Ladd McConkie, he had less success. That feels pretty fair to point to.

“Georgia still won the SEC. It wasn't like Carson Beck just fell flat on his face with the quarterback out there. So, the idea that Miami's getting damaged goods in Carson Beck or he's not going to be all that or whatever.

“… I think there's a reason now why NFL scouts a year ago said this dude could be the first pick in the NFL draft. Now, it didn't happen that way, but to act like there's not still the skill set and the potential to do that, to me, is mindboggling.”

Carson Beck threw for 3,485 yards and 28 touchdowns with 12 interceptions last season. While that's relatively good production, the quarterback has suffered public criticism on his ability ahead of his Miami career, partly due to his relationship with former Miami basketball star Hanna Cavinder.

JD Pickell believes publicity has placed Carson Beck in a bad light

Carson Beck's relationship with Hanna Cavinder, who doubles up as a social media influencer alongside her twin sister, Haley, has made a large part of his life public.

JD Pickell believes it has played a great role in the way he's been perceived ahead of the 2025 season.

“To be honest, some part of this with the discussion around Carson Beck is just how public he's chosen to be as a football player off the field,” Pickell said (from 4:07).

“I want to give this disclaimer. When you choose to be public with your life off the field, you welcome all of the extra conversation that comes with that when you don't perform on the field.”

Beck replaces 2025 NFL draft No. 1 pick Cam Ward for Miami in the upcoming season, placing a lot of pressure on him. Ward led the Hurricanes to their first 10-win season in seven years, narrowly missing out on a playoff spot. Beck is expected to keep that up next season.

