"It’s a mismatch": Jeremiah Smith talks on role change next season

Jeremiah Smith was among the most impressive true freshmen in college football during the 2024 season. The five-star wide receiver earned a starting role from Ohio State’s season opener and went on to post a record-breaking freshman campaign with the Buckeyes.

Ad

Given his standout performance in 2024, Smith is expected to remain the centerpiece of the Buckeyes’ offense in the upcoming season. However, his role may expand, allowing him to contribute in a more versatile capacity as Ohio State looks to maximize his impact.

Jeremiah Smith could see more time as a slot receiver in 2025. He’s gotten more reps in the slot during spring practices, signaling a potential shift in his usage. According to Pro Football Focus, Smith logged 636 snaps out wide last season, compared to just 133 in the slot.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“It’s a mismatch, for sure, going against safeties and linebackers and stuff like that,” Smith said, per Eleven Warriors. "It would definitely be a mismatch come game time against teams in the season.”

Brian Hartline offers an update on the growth of Jeremiah Smith

Offensive coordinator Brian Hartline gave a glowing update on Smith’s growth as spring camp nears its conclusion. Following a breakout freshman year, Hartline noted that Smith has continued to mature physically and mentally throughout the offseason following their national championship success.

Ad

“He’s really young,” Hartline said. “He doesn't operate like that, he operates beyond his years. The techniques and the fundamentals he's chasing, like a lot of the guys, you get to a certain point where you're doing a really good job, you're chasing that one percent, you're chasing that finite growth."

“It's not always seen on film. The individual may feel it, whether it be your base or your technique and the consistency at which you do those things. That's what he's chasing. I think he's chasing football IQ, learning more about the game, defensive structure, [and] anticipation, more than reactionary.”

Jeremiah Smith’s 2024 season was nothing short of impressive. The true freshman burst onto the college football scene with 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging 17.3 yards per catch. His dominant play earned him numerous accolades, including First-Team All-American honors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place