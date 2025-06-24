Michigan lawmakers are pushing for House Bill 4643, which is designed to cut the Wolverines and Spartans from the latest NCAA NIL enforcement. In the recent move, the watchdog will allow participating schools to share up to $20.5 million to student-athletes. That is in addition to a financial package worth $2.8 billion, aimed towards the alumni.

However, House Bill 4643 has a different rulebook for the Michigan programs, which college football analyst Craig Shemon discussed on Monday.

"Exempt them from accountability that would prevent Michigan and Michigan State from paying their players whatever they wanted," Shemon said (02:34), via the "Locked on Big 10" podcast. "In other words, there would be no limits to what the Wolverines and Spartans could pay their players."

If both programs follow the state of Michigan's rules, they will not come under the jurisdiction of the NCAA or the new College Sports Commission. They will also get immunity from any punishment from the watchdogs.

Additionally, the latest NCAA vs. House settlement, effective July 1, brought in new rules for revenue sharing in college athletics.

"This Michigan law would remove the limits," Shemon said (03:42). " ... The blueprint that college football will be using as of July 1st involves this college sports commission now, that will scrutinize every name, image and Likeness deal for every player at every school."

The new rules about NIL have been brought in to make sure that the deals are legitimate and are according to college football rules.

"House Bill 4643 would prohibit the requirements of its state schools to report its name, image and likeness deals to anybody else, say, 'Hey, it's none of their business. It's not the NCAA's business, it's not the College Sports Commission's business,'" Shemon said (04:41).

The caveat in Michigan's House Bill 4643

House Bill 4643 has a different set of rules pertaining to NIL, and more for its state schools. However, there is a catch.

This condition might render Sherron Moore and Jonathan Smith's programs unable to compete in the Big Ten and Southeastern Conference.

"The Power Four Conferences, they've been propagating a documented a signed oath if you will, that its member schools will agree to abide by the new rules of the new college sports commission, abide by the new rules of college football no matter what your local states," college football analyst Craig Shemon said on Monday (05:17), via the "Locked on Big 10" podcast.

"The document specifically prevents conference schools from using their state laws to avoid or violate the new rules of college athletics. ... It also requires member schools to wave their rights to seek legal challenges against the new college sports commission."

If the Michigan state schools fail to sign these documents, they might get kicked out of playing in these power conferences.

